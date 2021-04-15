TheStreet
Tilray Climbs as Aphria Holders Approve Merger

Shares of Tilray were higher on Thursday after Aphria shareholders voted to approve the two companies' plan to merge.
Shares of Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Report were higher Thursday after Aphria  (APHA) - Get Report shareholders voted to approve the two companies' plan to merge. 

Under the terms Aphria holders will receive 0.8381 Tilray share for each of their shares. 

The C$5 billion (US$4 billion) merger will create the world's largest marijuana production and distribution company. 

The combined company will have "a strong financial profile, low-cost production, market-share-leading brands, distribution network and unique partnerships," Aphria Chief Executive Irwin Simon said in a statement. 

The combined company's 12-month annual sales of C$874 million exceed those of companies such as Curaleaf Holdings CURLF and Canopy Growth  (CGC) - Get Report, the companies said in a statement.

The combination is still subject to court approval and a vote of Tilray holders. Tilray's holder vote had been set for April 16; it will be adjourned till April 30 to allow holders more time to vote, Tilray said today in a statement.

At last check Tilray shares were 2.3% higher while Aphria shares were unchanged.

The new company will trade under Tilray’s ticker on the Nasdaq. Aphria shareholders will own 62% of the new company's stock. 

