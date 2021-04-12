TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Aphria Drops on Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Revenue Miss

Aphria reports a fiscal third-quarter loss much wider than analysts' expectations.
Author:
Publish date:

Aphria  (APHA) - Get Report dropped 10% in premarket trading Monday after Canadian cannabis company reported a fiscal third-quarter loss that was much wider than analysts' expectations.

The Ontario-based company reported a loss of 15 cents a share, compared with expectations for a loss of 5 cents. The company reported a profit of 2 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. 

"The duration and impact of lockdowns across many of the regions we operate in, particularly in Canada, were greater than we initially anticipated for the cannabis industry and our business," said CEO Irwin Simon.

The company reported net cannabis revenue of C$153.6 million, also below consensus estimates of C$161.5 million. Net cannabis revenue fell nearly 8% year over year, though gross revenue for adult-use cannabis jumped more than 30% year over year to C$60 million. 

Read More: How to Trade Tilray and Aphria as Volatility Ramps Up

During the quarter, Aphria closed a C$120 million financing agreement with BMO and ended the quarter with C$267.1 million in cash and cash equivalent. 

"Going forward, we are excited about the strategic opportunities for incremental growth as we look to parlay our branded consumer products into additional complementary product offerings in Canada, the U.S. and internationally," Simon said. 

Read More: Aphria Revenue Estimates Cut Ahead of Earnings Report

Last week, analysts at Stifel lowered their revenue estimates for Aphria ahead of Monday's release with analyst W. Andrew Carter saying "renewed excitement for the cannabis sector [yielded] disproportionate gains for U.S.-listed Canadian producers during first-quarter 2021 (+98%, S&P 500 +6%)."

But "valuations overall are incognizant of the market's structural challenges and near-term headwinds likely to pressure first-quarter 2021 results." 

Carter expected revenue of C$163 million.

Alibaba Cloud Launches Its First Personal Cloud Product, Challenging Baidu And Tencent
INVESTING

Buy, Sell or Avoid Alibaba After Its Record $2.8 Billion Fine?

Beyond Meat Sausage Breakfast Yuck Lead
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Expands Distribution in Europe, Adds 4,000 Stores

iRhythm Technologies Lead
INVESTING

iRhythm Plunges as Novitas Updates Medicare Reimbursement Rate

After Alibaba Probe, Antitrust Is At The Top Of 2021 Agenda, China's Top Market Regulator Says
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Alibaba, Signet Jewelers

Biggest US banks Lead
INVESTING

Earnings Preview: JPMorgan Opens Quarterly Reports Amid US Economic Boom

Dow Closes Lower as Wall Street Confronts Boeing Woes
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Wall Street Preps for Earnings Season, Tech Slumps

CK Life Is Poised To Distribute Test Kits To Help Hong Kong Speed Up Coronavirus Diagnosis As Covid-19 Pandemic Continues Spreading
INVESTING

Luminex Jumps on $1.8 Billion Pact to Be Bought by DiaSorin

China Electric Cars: Tesla's Missed Target Draws Investors To Home-grown EV Makers NIO, Xpeng And LiAuto In Search Of Value
INVESTING

Xpeng Gears Up to Debut Smart EV With Lidar Technology