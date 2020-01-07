Shares of biotechnology company Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) - Get Report soared Tuesday after news that its experimental drug for a rare blood disease outperformed Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN) - Get Report $3.6 billion-seller Soliris in a comparison test.

Apellis’ drug, pegcetacoplan, treats a rare blood disorder known as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), which destroys red blood cells and inhibits bone marrow functioning.

By week 16 of the Phase 3 PEGASUS study, patients using pegcetacoplan exhibited a bigger rise in hemoglobin than those taking Soliris, Apellis said in a statement. Hemoglobin is a protein that carries oxygen through blood.

“Pegcetacoplan is the first and only investigational therapy to demonstrate superiority compared to eculizumab [the formal name of Soliris] on hemoglobin levels,” Federico Grossi, chief medical officer at Apellis, said in a company statement.

“We are also excited to see that 85% of patients treated with pegcetacoplan were transfusion free,” he added.

Grossi said that pegcetacoplan is "the first" investigational therapy to outperform Soliris on hemoglobin levels. "We look forward to meeting with regulators in the first half of the year to discuss next steps."

Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat had a positive take on the news for Apellis too. "This is excellent data and positions APLS as standard of care in Soliris non-responders," he wrote in a report.

Alexion's Soliris and Ultomiris are the only two currently approved drugs for PNH, according to Reuters.

In a statement to TheStreet, Alexion said Ultomiris "is quickly emerging as the new standard of care for patients with PNH, with efficacy that was demonstrated in a diverse, real-world PNH patient population across the two largest PNH trials completed to date."

Ultomiris, Alexion said, "requires no more than seven infusions a year. If APL-2 is infused subcutaneously twice per week, as it was in the PEGASUS trial, patients would have to undergo more than 100 treatments per year."

Alexion said the "Apellis data showed an increase in hemoglobin in a narrow patient population, but failed to show non-inferiority for lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) - the direct marker of hemolysis and predictive of thromboembolic events and mortality."

"LDH is the primary efficacy parameter for intravascular hemolysis, a key contributor to morbidity and premature mortality. Without control of IVH, patients are at significant risk for thromboembolic events, which can be deadly," the company said.

Apellis rose 22.52% on Tuesday to $36.99. The shares have risen 132% over the past year. Alexion shares fell slightly to $106.52.