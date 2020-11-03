Ant Group IPO Suspended in Shanghai; Alibaba Shares Slump

Shanghai Stocks Exchange officials have suspended Ant Group's $37 billion IPO, the biggest on record, following changes to the digital payment company's information filing.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - Get Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after officials on the Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended the pending listing of Ant Group, the world's biggest IPO.

The exchange said Ant's recent disclosure regarding regulatory changes in its key markets is a significant development that could mean it has failed to meet pre-set rules for providing timely information. The ruling follows reports that Ant Group's billionaire founders, Jack Ma, was summoned by government officials, as well as the People's Bank of China, during which "views regarding the health and stability of the financial sector were exchanged."

Ant Group, a digital payments company founded by Ma in 2014, was set to list around 11% of its equity on both the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges later this week. Bookbuliding suggested the Hong Kong portion of the listing could value Ant Group at more than $300 million. Alibaba purchased a 33% stake in Ant Group in 2018.

Ant Group's Shanghai-listed shares were set to be priced at 68.8 yuan ($10.26) each in a debut that will raise $17.23 billion. The Hong Kong-listed shares will raise another $17.24 billion.

Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares were marked 7.5% lower in pre-market trading on the Nasdaq immediately following news of the IPO suspension to indicate an opening bell price of $286.80 each.

Ant Group, best known for running the popular mobile-payment app Alipay, which has more than 700 million monthly active user, also counts China's National Council for Social Security Fund as one of its key investors, along with Singapore's powerful sovereign wealth fund, GIC, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.