TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Ant Group IPO Suspended in Shanghai; Alibaba Shares Slump

Shanghai Stocks Exchange officials have suspended Ant Group's $37 billion IPO, the biggest on record, following changes to the digital payment company's information filing.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited  (BABA) - Get Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after officials on the Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended the pending listing of Ant Group, the world's biggest IPO. 

The exchange said Ant's recent disclosure regarding regulatory changes in its key markets is a significant development that could mean it has failed to meet pre-set rules for providing timely information. The ruling follows reports that Ant Group's billionaire founders, Jack Ma, was summoned by government officials, as well as the People's Bank of China, during which "views regarding the health and stability of the financial sector were exchanged."

Ant Group, a digital payments company founded by Ma in 2014, was set to list around 11% of its equity on both the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges later this week. Bookbuliding suggested the Hong Kong portion of the listing could value Ant Group at more than $300 million. Alibaba purchased a 33% stake in Ant Group in 2018.

Ant Group's Shanghai-listed shares were set to be priced at 68.8 yuan ($10.26) each in a debut that will raise $17.23 billion. The Hong Kong-listed shares will raise another $17.24 billion. 

Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares were marked 7.5% lower in pre-market trading on the Nasdaq immediately following news of the IPO suspension to indicate an opening bell price of $286.80 each.

Ant Group,  best known for running the popular mobile-payment app Alipay, which has more than 700 million monthly active user, also counts China's National Council for Social Security Fund as one of its key investors, along with Singapore's powerful sovereign wealth fund, GIC, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. 

 

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Resume Surge on Election Day As Markets Price-in Potential Biden Win

Trump Biden Lead
POLITICS

Presidential Polls Index: Will the Polls Be Correct in 2020?

SolarEdge, Amarin, STMicroelectronics: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round
INVESTING

SolarEdge Shares Dimmer as Sales Trail Expectations

Jim Cramer: Bristol-Myers Needs to Slim Down
INVESTING

Bristol-Myers Shares Leap After Positive Data From Late-Stage Psoriasis Drug Trial

Wayfair Sinks on Wider-Than-Expected Third-Quarter Loss
INVESTING

Wayfair Surges on Pandemic-Driven Third-Quarter Earnings Boost

Jim Cramer: Walmart Has To Give Away Some Goods
INVESTING

Walmart Ditches Robots, Sticks With Humans for Inventory Control

Stock Market President's Day Lead
MARKETS

Election Day, Dow Futures, PayPal, Wayfair - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
INVESTING

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Wins Praise From Activists