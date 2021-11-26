Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Publish date:

Ant Group Creates Credit-Scoring Company with State Sponsors

The new company will be named Qiantang Credit Reporting. Ant will have a 35% ownership stake, China's central bank said.
Author:

Jack Ma’s Ant Group payments company is establishing a credit score company with state sponsors, the Peoples Bank of China announced Friday.

The move is part of an Ant restructuring ordered by Chinese authorities.

The new company will be named Qiantang Credit Reporting. Ant will have a 35% ownership stake, the central bank said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group, which is controlled by the Zhejiang provincial government, also gets 35%. Two Ant executives will have a 10% stake, and the rest goes to Zhejiang-based companies.

The credit score company has a registered capital of 1 billion yuan (US$157 million), according to The Journal.

TheStreet Recommends

Ma, of course, is the founder of e-commerce titan Alibaba  (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR Report, which recently traded at $132.63, down 3%, and has plunged 43% year to date.

Morningstar analyst Chelsey Tam has mixed views on that company.

“Although we have slashed our fair value estimate for wide-moat Alibaba to $188 from $284 following a weak third quarter, we continue to believe the stock is undervalued and we retain confidence in its network effect,” she wrote last week.

“The company operates platforms with the largest number of merchants and has the highest gross merchandise value per user in China …

“However, we think Alibaba’s challenges go beyond the economic cycle. The company faces intense competition in the unprofitable and low end of the e-commerce market in China that it must enter in order to achieve its goal to be the omnichannel retail giant in China.

“This led to our fair value estimate decrease.”

Pfizer BioNTech Moderna Lead
MARKETS
PFEMRNAMRK

Pfizer Stock Hits Record High, Moderna Surges On New Covid Variant Discovery

Echo (4th Gen) with Sengled color smart bulb
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

Black Friday Amazon Echo and Alexa Smart Speaker Deals

Tesla Recalls 30,000 US-made Model S And X Vehicles In China, As Local Challengers Chip Away At Its Market Share
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla to Spend $188 Million to Expand Shanghai Factory

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
S&PPFEMRNA

Dow Tumbles, Oil Prices Sink, Global Markets Retreat On New COVID Variant Concerns

Reopening in Hong Kong, Airports
INVESTING
AALDALUAL

Airline and Travel Stocks Plunge on New Covid Variant Concerns

Merck Is Benefiting From Keytruda, but Jim Cramer Prefers Eli Lilly
MARKETS
MRK

Merck Slides as Covid Pill Treatment Data Show Lower Efficacy

Credit Suisse Lead
INVESTING
VIACADISCA

Fed: Archegos Debacle Study Shows Weakness at Its Banks

Hong Kong Stock Market Sentiment Weighed Down By Rising Tensions Between Washington And Beijing
INVESTING
OXYCOINMRNA

Premarket Movers Friday: Fears of New Covid Variant Grip Markets