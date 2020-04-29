Annual S&P 500 Returns in History
Many consider the annual returns of the S&P 500 index to be the benchmark by which investors should measure their success. If you underperform the S&P, you have missed out on the simple gains you would have made by a diversified index approach. If, however, you can achieve gains that are higher than the S&P 500, you’re creating value that otherwise might be missed.
Exactly what kind of performance does it take to “beat the market”?
History of the S&P 500 Index
The index’s origins trace back to 1926 when the Standard Statistics Company (which later merged with Poor’s Publishing to become Standard & Poor’s) created a 90-stock index.
In 1956, the index developed into a broader attempt to gauge the economy; incorporating 500 companies based on several criteria. The attempt here is to follow large cap businesses that also offer enough liquidity that they can be invested in, so market capitalization and volume are factors.
To be clear, it’s an index focused on America. The companies are primarily operating in the U.S., and file here. Managed by a committee at Standard & Poor’s, the final say comes down to that group.
The S&P 500 Change, Year by Year:
|Year
|Year Open
|Year High
|Year Low
|Year Close
|Annual % Change
2019
2510.03
3240.02
2447.89
3230.78
28.88%
2018
2695.81
2930.75
2351.10
2506.85
-6.24%
2017
2257.83
2690.16
2257.83
2673.61
19.42%
2016
2012.66
2271.72
1829.08
2238.83
9.54%
2015
2058.20
2130.82
1867.61
2043.94
-0.73%
2014
1831.98
2,090.57
1,741.89
2,058.90
11.39%
2013
1,462.42
1,848.36
1,457.15
1,848.36
29.60%
2012
1,277.06
1,465.77
1,277.06
1,426.19
13.41%
2011
1,271.87
1,363.61
1,099.23
1,257.60
0.00%
2010
1,132.99
1,259.78
1,022.58
1,257.64
12.78%
2009
931.8
1,127.78
676.53
1,115.10
23.45%
2008
1447.16
1447.16
752.44
903.25
-38.49%
2007
1,416.60
1,565.15
1,374.12
1,468.36
3.53%
2006
1,268.80
1,427.09
1,223.69
1,418.30
13.62%
2005
1,202.08
1,272.74
1,137.50
1,248.29
3.00%
2004
1,108.48
1,213.55
1,063.23
1,211.92
8.99%
2003
909.03
1,111.92
800.73
1,111.92
26.38%
2002
1,154.67
1,172.51
776.76
879.82
-23.37%
2001
1283.27
1373.73
965.80
1148.08
-13.04%
2000
1455.22
1527.46
1264.74
1320.28
-10.14%
1999
1228.10
1469.25
1212.19
1469.25
19.53%
1998
975.04
1241.81
927.69
1229.23
26.67%
1997
737.01
983.79
737.01
970.43
31.01%
1996
620.73
757.03
598.48
740.74
20.26%
1995
459.11
621.69
459.11
615.93
34.11%
1994
465.44
482.00
438.92
459.27
-1.54%
1993
435.38
470.94
429.05
466.45
7.06%
1992
417.26
441.28
394.50
435.71
4.46%
1991
326.45
417.09
311.49
417.09
26.31%
1990
359.69
368.95
295.46
330.22
-6.56%
1989
275.31
359.80
275.31
353.40
27.25%
1988
255.94
283.66
242.63
277.72
12.40%
1987
246.45
336.77
223.92
247.08
2.03%
1986
209.59
254.00
203.49
242.17
14.62%
1985
165.37
212.02
163.68
211.28
26.33%
1984
164.04
170.41
147.82
167.24
1.40%
1983
138.34
172.65
138.34
164.93
17.27%
1982
122.74
143.02
102.42
140.64
14.76%
1981
136.34
138.12
112.77
122.55
-9.73%
1980
105.76
140.52
98.22
135.76
25.77%
1979
96.73
111.27
96.13
107.94
12.31%
1978
93.82
106.99
86.90
96.11
1.06%
1977
107.00
107.00
90.71
95.10
-11.50%
1976
90.90
107.83
90.90
107.46
19.15%
1975
70.23
95.61
70.04
90.19
31.55%
1974
97.68
99.80
62.28
68.56
-29.72%
1973
119.10
120.24
92.16
97.55
-17.37%
1972
101.67
119.12
101.67
118.05
15.63%
1971
91.15
104.77
90.16
102.09
10.79%
1970
93.00
93.46
69.29
92.15
0.10%
1969
103.93
106.16
89.20
92.06
-11.36%
1968
96.11
108.37
87.72
103.86
7.66%
1967
80.38
97.59
80.38
96.47
20.09%
1966
92.18
94.06
73.20
80.33
-13.09%
1965
84.23
92.63
81.60
92.43
9.06%
1964
75.43
86.28
75.43
84.75
12.97%
1963
62.69
75.02
62.69
75.02
18.89%
1962
70.96
71.13
52.32
63.10
-11.81%
1961
57.57
72.64
57.57
71.55
23.13%
1960
59.91
60.39
52.20
58.11
-2.97%
1959
55.44
60.71
53.58
59.89
8.48%
1958
40.33
55.21
40.33
55.21
38.06%
1957
46.20
49.13
38.98
39.99
-14.31%
1956
45.16
49.64
43.11
46.67
2.62%
1955
36.75
46.41
34.58
45.48
26.40%
1954
24.95
35.98
24.80
35.98
45.02%
1953
26.54
26.66
22.71
24.81
-6.62%
1952
23.80
26.59
23.09
26.57
11.78%
1951
20.77
23.85
20.69
23.77
16.46%
1950
16.66
20.43
16.65
20.41
21.78%
1949
14.95
16.79
13.55
16.76
10.26%
1948
15.34
17.06
13.84
15.20
-0.65%
1947
15.20
16.20
13.71
15.30
0.00%
1946
17.25
19.25
14.12
15.30
-11.87%
1945
13.33
17.68
13.21
17.36
30.72%
1944
11.66
13.29
11.56
13.28
13.80%
1943
9.84
12.64
9.84
11.67
19.45%
1942
8.89
9.77
7.47
9.77
12.43%
1941
10.48
10.86
8.37
8.69
-17.86%
1940
12.63
12.77
8.99
10.58
-15.29%
1939
13.08
13.23
10.18
12.49
-5.45%
1938
10.52
13.91
8.50
13.21
25.21%
1937
17.02
18.68
10.17
10.55
-38.59%
1936
13.40
17.69
13.40
17.18
27.92%
1935
9.51
13.46
8.06
13.43
41.37%
1934
10.11
11.82
8.36
9.50
-5.94%
1933
6.83
12.20
5.53
10.10
46.59%
1932
7.82
9.31
4.40
6.89
-15.15%
1931
15.85
18.17
7.72
8.12
-47.07%
1930
21.18
25.92
14.44
15.34
-28.48%
1929
24.81
31.86
17.66
21.45
-11.91%
1928
17.76
24.35
16.95
24.35
37.88%
Returns Through Time
How you gauge the S&P as a benchmark depends on your timeline. If you consider that the index became what it is today in 1956 when the number of companies increased to 500, it’s probably more conducive to look at what the index has done since then. From 1956 to 2019, that return has been around 8%.
In more recent years, we’ve seen the average gains per year increase. Many attributes, such as higher stock valuations, and more prevalent use of low interest rates and liquidity, are seemingly contributing factors. Some years vastly outpace the average. In 2019, the S&P 500 experienced a 28.8% increase over the course of the year. These gains were brutally wiped out in a very short period of time, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, leading to some broad shifts in valuations for stocks.
One of the easiest ways to attempt to have direct investment in the S&P 500, or understand your investment performance against its benchmark, is through the use of a fund that attempts to track it. The most popular is likely the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) - Get Report . Over the last 10 years this ETF has brought in an average return of 10.43%. For a primarily domestic investor, it often pays to compare one's portfolio performance to this fund, and ask yourself whether you’d be better off simply owning it.
Passive investors largely look to track indexes like the S&P 500; believing it more and more difficult to outperform the market. Active investors, such as many hedge funds, look to outperform indexes like the S&P 500.
Moving Forward
Looking ahead, it’s very tough to attempt to forecast where things are heading over the next year. The economic impact of this coronavirus pandemic is incredibly difficult to truly gauge at this point. The market corrected well ahead of the data, and we’re now getting the numbers in from first quarter earnings. Pain in the second quarter seems likely to be much worse, as the prolonged shutdowns across the country have made it difficult to do business across most industries. Retail has seen a huge barrier to driving store traffic, with many companies temporarily closing their stores down entirely. Even with stimulus, the effect of those layoffs and downtime seems likely to be a lingering impetus to a bull market. Couple in what we’re seeing with energy prices, and it seems likely that we’ll see some bankruptcies or at the very least large layoffs in that industry through the year.
The impact of events and market declines such as this are the attributes that impact the S&P 500’s average through time. For every seemingly meteoric rise in the market, there tends to be a counter lever that brings us back to earth.