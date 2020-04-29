Annual S&P 500 Returns in History

The index is focused on large-cap, U.S. companies. Here's how it got started, and how it has performed over time

Many consider the annual returns of the S&P 500 index to be the benchmark by which investors should measure their success. If you underperform the S&P, you have missed out on the simple gains you would have made by a diversified index approach. If, however, you can achieve gains that are higher than the S&P 500, you’re creating value that otherwise might be missed.

Exactly what kind of performance does it take to “beat the market”?

History of the S&P 500 Index

The index’s origins trace back to 1926 when the Standard Statistics Company (which later merged with Poor’s Publishing to become Standard & Poor’s) created a 90-stock index.

In 1956, the index developed into a broader attempt to gauge the economy; incorporating 500 companies based on several criteria. The attempt here is to follow large cap businesses that also offer enough liquidity that they can be invested in, so market capitalization and volume are factors.

To be clear, it’s an index focused on America. The companies are primarily operating in the U.S., and file here. Managed by a committee at Standard & Poor’s, the final say comes down to that group.

The S&P 500 Change, Year by Year:

Year Year Open Year High Year Low Year Close Annual % Change 2019 2510.03 3240.02 2447.89 3230.78 28.88% 2018 2695.81 2930.75 2351.10 2506.85 -6.24% 2017 2257.83 2690.16 2257.83 2673.61 19.42% 2016 2012.66 2271.72 1829.08 2238.83 9.54% 2015 2058.20 2130.82 1867.61 2043.94 -0.73% 2014 1831.98 2,090.57 1,741.89 2,058.90 11.39% 2013 1,462.42 1,848.36 1,457.15 1,848.36 29.60% 2012 1,277.06 1,465.77 1,277.06 1,426.19 13.41% 2011 1,271.87 1,363.61 1,099.23 1,257.60 0.00% 2010 1,132.99 1,259.78 1,022.58 1,257.64 12.78% 2009 931.8 1,127.78 676.53 1,115.10 23.45% 2008 1447.16 1447.16 752.44 903.25 -38.49% 2007 1,416.60 1,565.15 1,374.12 1,468.36 3.53% 2006 1,268.80 1,427.09 1,223.69 1,418.30 13.62% 2005 1,202.08 1,272.74 1,137.50 1,248.29 3.00% 2004 1,108.48 1,213.55 1,063.23 1,211.92 8.99% 2003 909.03 1,111.92 800.73 1,111.92 26.38% 2002 1,154.67 1,172.51 776.76 879.82 -23.37% 2001 1283.27 1373.73 965.80 1148.08 -13.04% 2000 1455.22 1527.46 1264.74 1320.28 -10.14% 1999 1228.10 1469.25 1212.19 1469.25 19.53% 1998 975.04 1241.81 927.69 1229.23 26.67% 1997 737.01 983.79 737.01 970.43 31.01% 1996 620.73 757.03 598.48 740.74 20.26% 1995 459.11 621.69 459.11 615.93 34.11% 1994 465.44 482.00 438.92 459.27 -1.54% 1993 435.38 470.94 429.05 466.45 7.06% 1992 417.26 441.28 394.50 435.71 4.46% 1991 326.45 417.09 311.49 417.09 26.31% 1990 359.69 368.95 295.46 330.22 -6.56% 1989 275.31 359.80 275.31 353.40 27.25% 1988 255.94 283.66 242.63 277.72 12.40% 1987 246.45 336.77 223.92 247.08 2.03% 1986 209.59 254.00 203.49 242.17 14.62% 1985 165.37 212.02 163.68 211.28 26.33% 1984 164.04 170.41 147.82 167.24 1.40% 1983 138.34 172.65 138.34 164.93 17.27% 1982 122.74 143.02 102.42 140.64 14.76% 1981 136.34 138.12 112.77 122.55 -9.73% 1980 105.76 140.52 98.22 135.76 25.77% 1979 96.73 111.27 96.13 107.94 12.31% 1978 93.82 106.99 86.90 96.11 1.06% 1977 107.00 107.00 90.71 95.10 -11.50% 1976 90.90 107.83 90.90 107.46 19.15% 1975 70.23 95.61 70.04 90.19 31.55% 1974 97.68 99.80 62.28 68.56 -29.72% 1973 119.10 120.24 92.16 97.55 -17.37% 1972 101.67 119.12 101.67 118.05 15.63% 1971 91.15 104.77 90.16 102.09 10.79% 1970 93.00 93.46 69.29 92.15 0.10% 1969 103.93 106.16 89.20 92.06 -11.36% 1968 96.11 108.37 87.72 103.86 7.66% 1967 80.38 97.59 80.38 96.47 20.09% 1966 92.18 94.06 73.20 80.33 -13.09% 1965 84.23 92.63 81.60 92.43 9.06% 1964 75.43 86.28 75.43 84.75 12.97% 1963 62.69 75.02 62.69 75.02 18.89% 1962 70.96 71.13 52.32 63.10 -11.81% 1961 57.57 72.64 57.57 71.55 23.13% 1960 59.91 60.39 52.20 58.11 -2.97% 1959 55.44 60.71 53.58 59.89 8.48% 1958 40.33 55.21 40.33 55.21 38.06% 1957 46.20 49.13 38.98 39.99 -14.31% 1956 45.16 49.64 43.11 46.67 2.62% 1955 36.75 46.41 34.58 45.48 26.40% 1954 24.95 35.98 24.80 35.98 45.02% 1953 26.54 26.66 22.71 24.81 -6.62% 1952 23.80 26.59 23.09 26.57 11.78% 1951 20.77 23.85 20.69 23.77 16.46% 1950 16.66 20.43 16.65 20.41 21.78% 1949 14.95 16.79 13.55 16.76 10.26% 1948 15.34 17.06 13.84 15.20 -0.65% 1947 15.20 16.20 13.71 15.30 0.00% 1946 17.25 19.25 14.12 15.30 -11.87% 1945 13.33 17.68 13.21 17.36 30.72% 1944 11.66 13.29 11.56 13.28 13.80% 1943 9.84 12.64 9.84 11.67 19.45% 1942 8.89 9.77 7.47 9.77 12.43% 1941 10.48 10.86 8.37 8.69 -17.86% 1940 12.63 12.77 8.99 10.58 -15.29% 1939 13.08 13.23 10.18 12.49 -5.45% 1938 10.52 13.91 8.50 13.21 25.21% 1937 17.02 18.68 10.17 10.55 -38.59% 1936 13.40 17.69 13.40 17.18 27.92% 1935 9.51 13.46 8.06 13.43 41.37% 1934 10.11 11.82 8.36 9.50 -5.94% 1933 6.83 12.20 5.53 10.10 46.59% 1932 7.82 9.31 4.40 6.89 -15.15% 1931 15.85 18.17 7.72 8.12 -47.07% 1930 21.18 25.92 14.44 15.34 -28.48% 1929 24.81 31.86 17.66 21.45 -11.91% 1928 17.76 24.35 16.95 24.35 37.88%

Returns Through Time

How you gauge the S&P as a benchmark depends on your timeline. If you consider that the index became what it is today in 1956 when the number of companies increased to 500, it’s probably more conducive to look at what the index has done since then. From 1956 to 2019, that return has been around 8%.

In more recent years, we’ve seen the average gains per year increase. Many attributes, such as higher stock valuations, and more prevalent use of low interest rates and liquidity, are seemingly contributing factors. Some years vastly outpace the average. In 2019, the S&P 500 experienced a 28.8% increase over the course of the year. These gains were brutally wiped out in a very short period of time, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, leading to some broad shifts in valuations for stocks.

One of the easiest ways to attempt to have direct investment in the S&P 500, or understand your investment performance against its benchmark, is through the use of a fund that attempts to track it. The most popular is likely the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) - Get Report . Over the last 10 years this ETF has brought in an average return of 10.43%. For a primarily domestic investor, it often pays to compare one's portfolio performance to this fund, and ask yourself whether you’d be better off simply owning it.

Passive investors largely look to track indexes like the S&P 500; believing it more and more difficult to outperform the market. Active investors, such as many hedge funds, look to outperform indexes like the S&P 500.

Moving Forward

Looking ahead, it’s very tough to attempt to forecast where things are heading over the next year. The economic impact of this coronavirus pandemic is incredibly difficult to truly gauge at this point. The market corrected well ahead of the data, and we’re now getting the numbers in from first quarter earnings. Pain in the second quarter seems likely to be much worse, as the prolonged shutdowns across the country have made it difficult to do business across most industries. Retail has seen a huge barrier to driving store traffic, with many companies temporarily closing their stores down entirely. Even with stimulus, the effect of those layoffs and downtime seems likely to be a lingering impetus to a bull market. Couple in what we’re seeing with energy prices, and it seems likely that we’ll see some bankruptcies or at the very least large layoffs in that industry through the year.

The impact of events and market declines such as this are the attributes that impact the S&P 500’s average through time. For every seemingly meteoric rise in the market, there tends to be a counter lever that brings us back to earth.