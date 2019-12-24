Security-Solutions Provider Anixter Receives $90-Share, $3 Billion, Takeover Bid from Wesco

Shares of Anixter and Wesco both rose on the disclosure of the planned combination.

Shares of Anixter (AXE) - Get Report climbed 2% to $89.25 in premarket trading Tuesday after Wesco (WCC) - Get Report made an offer to acquire the communications and security products company for $90 per share.

Wesco shares soared $9.5% to $61.

In a statement announcing the offer, Wesco Chairman, President, and CEO John Engel said the proposal "represents a compelling opportunity to deliver significant and immediate value to Anixter's stockholders."

The offer comes one day after the Glenview, Ill., company said it had agreed to a bid valued at $86 a share plus $2.50 a share in contingent value rights from the New York private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Anixter said in a statement Monday that CD&R "made a fully financed proposal to Wesco to acquire all" Wesco shares outstanding and that Wesco's board "has determined that the proposal does not form a basis for discussions at this time."

Anixter Chief Financial Officer Ted Dosch declined to comment Tuesday but cited a Dec. 4 SEC filing in which Anixter refers to a buyout offer of $90 a share without naming the bidder.

The filing said the $90-a-share offer "still contained significant risks," including "the potential for heightened antitrust scrutiny in certain jurisdictions, including the U.S. and Canada, which could delay the closing date."

In addition, the filing warned that a delay in obtaining antitrust clearances could extend beyond the expiration date for any financing commitments the unnamed bidder may obtain, and the potential the unnamed bidder's stock could lose value between the signing and closing "given the macroeconomic and political environment."

Wesco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.