Anheuser-Busch Cuts Ties With Rapper Travis Scott

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) said Monday that it will discontinue famed rapper and fashion-brand icon Travis Scott's Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer following last month's Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 people.

All press material related to Scott or Cacti have been removed from the Anheuser-Busch website, according to CNN Business.

Additionally, last week Variety reported that Scott will no longer be a headliner at next year’s Coachella music festival. He was set to headline in 2020 alongside Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean before the festival was cancelled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ten people died and many others were injured as the crowd surged at Scott’s festival Astroworld, which was held on November 5th in Houston’s NRG Park and promoted by Live Nation.

In response, Scott has offered refunds, canceled upcoming concerts and offered to pay for the funeral costs of the victims, but this has done little to tamper down widespread criticism of Scott and his culpability.

At least seven of the victims' families declined Scott's offer to pay for their funerals, and at least 140 lawsuits have been filed in connection to the festival tragedy.

Before Astroworld, Scott was a darling of the branding world. Footage of his fans ordering his McDonald's (MCD) Travis Scott Meal went viral last year, as did Scott's offering of a McDonald's-branded $90 body pillow that looked like a Chicken McNugget.

But now brands are running away from Scott: Nike (NKE) has postponed the launch of the Air Max 1 X Cactus Jack "out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival," the shoemaker said.

The current asking price for a men's size 9 pair of Travis Scott-designed and branded Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers is $1,961, down 1.7%, according fashion shoe and merchandise trading platform StockX.

At last check, Anheuser-Busch’s stock price was down 0.21%, and Nike’s stock price was down 0.68%.