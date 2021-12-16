Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Anchorage Capital Closing Its $7 Billion Hedge Fund
Publish date:

Anchorage Capital Closing Its $7 Billion Hedge Fund

Anchorage Capital is closing its doors after 18 years and lackluster returns.
Author:

Anchorage Capital is closing its doors after 18 years and lackluster returns.

Anchorage Capital Group is shuttering its doors after the 18-year-old hedge fund produced dismal results in recent years, with distressed debt emerging as a challenging asset class to invest in.

The hedge fund only returned 0.6% in 2018, 1.5% in 2019 and 4.4% in 2020 as it sought to generate returns similar to equities but with lower volatility. The fund held $7.4 billion in assets and rose by 18.5% through November because of its investment in MGM Holdings Inc., which was acquired by Amazon.

At the end of 2017, Anchorage Capital Group managed about twice that amount of money, or $14.6 billion.

The founder and chief executive of Anchorage Capital Group, Kevin Ulrich, said he would stay on to serve as chairman and provide guidance on investments, invest in new products and remain “a material stakeholder” in Anchorage, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

Anchorage Capital Partners, its credit fund, has stopped clients from obtaining their money currently, the company told its clients in a letter on Dec. 15 that the WSJ said it read. 

TheStreet Recommends

The letter did not give clients a date of when they could redeem their investment.

Anchorage has a total of $30 billion of assets and said it would prioritize its $18 billion structured credit fund and $4 billion private equity fund instead.

Several distressed debt funds such as Ares Management Corp., Apollo Global Management Inc., Brigade Capital and Blackstone Inc. have shuttered their doors or choose to invest only in structured finance and private credit, the WSJ article said.

Anchorage faced other issues, including senior investment professionals leaving the firm, according to an article in Bloomberg. A woman also sued Ulrich in 2020, alleging sexual battery in a New York hotel in 2019. 

While the complaint was withdrawn, an Anchorage client told Institutional Investor in November 2020 that Ulrich settled with the woman. The article also said that clients were unhappy that the hedge fund did not disclose the allegations after they were made public. 

Inheritance Taxes
Sponsored Story

Do You Financially Support Your Family Living Abroad?

NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING

Investors Are Flocking to Inflation-Linked Assets

Such 'doge': Chinese Tech Giants Tencent And ByteDance Race To Secure Trademark For Their Own Versions Of Popular Emoji
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Investors Who Mix Crypto Holdings See More Gains

hawaii cheesecake sh
INVESTING
KHC

Kraft Wants To Pay You Back For Your Holiday Dessert

Zoom Lead
INVESTING

Jim Cramer: Most Cloud Stocks Still Floating Too High

Goldman Sachs Gets Real About the Crypto-Craze
INVESTING
BTSCCOIN

Crypto Investors Briefly Became Trillionaires Yesterday

mortgage rates home house real estate sh
INVESTING

Home Builder Confidence Rises in December on Strong Demand

Bridgewater's Ray Dalio Gets More Bullish on Gold Amid Warnings of Recession
INVESTING

Ray Dalio's Recipe for a Successful America