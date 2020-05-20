Analog Devices Reports Stronger-Than-Expected Profit

Analog Devices earns $1.08 a share on an adjusted basis in the fiscal second quarter, beating estimates.

Analog Devices (ADI) - Get Report shares rose in premarket trading Wednesday after the chipmaker reported stronger-than-expected adjusted profit for its fiscal second quarter.

Net income registered $267.7 million, or 72 cents a share, in the quarter ended May 2, down from $367.9 million, or 98 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Adjusted profit totaled $1.08 a share, down from $1.36 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet estimated $1.03.

Revenue lagged analysts’ forecasts. It fell 14% to $1.32 billion from $1.53 billion a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Zacks anticipated revenue of $1.34 billion in the latest quarter.

The company has pivoted toward health-related products in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this unprecedented time, ADI has moved with speed and agility to pivot our supply chain and meet customer demand, expediting production and shipments of essential products, including solutions used in medical equipment in the fight against COVID-19,” Analog CEO Vincent Roche said in a statement.

“Our diversification across customers, applications, and markets is mitigating weaker global business activity. This enabled us to deliver second quarter results within our original guidance range and generate solid free cash flow, underscoring the strength and flexibility of our business model in any economic backdrop,” the company said.

Free cash flow totaled $369 million in the latest quarter. The company maintained its dividend at 62 cents.

Analog shares traded at $111 in premarket trading Wednesday, up 4.39%. The stock has dropped 15% over the past three months, compared to a 13% slide for the S&P 500.