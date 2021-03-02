Amyris Jumps on Earnings Beat, 2021 Outlook
Shares of Amyris (AMRS) - Get Report jumped Tuesday after the sustainable-ingredients producer jumped as its revenue forecasts came in ahead of estimates.
Amyris shares at last check jumped 36% to $21.31. The stock is trading around a 52-week high; a bit less than a year ago it traded as low as $1.40 a share.
The Emeryville, Calif., company sees 2021 revenue around $400 million, compared with the consensus analyst forecast of $231.8 million in a FactSet survey.
The fourth quarter top line -- $79.7 million -- marked the third consecutive quarter of record revenue at the company. It was about double the year-earlier $40.5 million. And it beat the FactSet forecast of $70 million.
In 2020, "we continued to see strong growth with our consumer brands and delivered fourth-quarter consumer revenue equivalent to the entire year 2019," Chief Executive John Melo said in a statement.
The company posted a fourth-quarter loss of 3 cents a share compared with 34 cents a year earlier. The latest loss was narrowed than analysts' expectations of a loss of 9 cents a share.
The GAAP net loss in the quarter narrowed to 44 cents a share from 70 cents.
Fourth-quarter gross margin was 66%. widened from 56% in the year-earlier quarter.
For the year, the company reported record revenue of $173 million, up 13% year over year. Within the total, product revenue of $112 million rose 72% from a year earlier.
In 2020 the company delivered six new ingredients at scale and completed a $200 million equity financing while also reducing its debt.
"With the momentum in our product revenue ... we are well positioned to continue to drive sector-leading growth into the future. We expect 2021 to be another record year," said Melo.