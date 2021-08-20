August 20, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For All Americans Starting September 20
Publish date:

Amyris Stock Rises on Announcement of Promising Result for COVID Vaccine

In vivo results indicate that Amyris' RNA vaccine generates antibodies and provides upper respiratory protection for COVID-19.
Author:

Amyris  (AMRS) - Get Report shares soared Friday after the biotech company announced promising in vivo results for a study of its licensed RNA vaccine for COVID through intranasal delivery.

The vaccine is being developed in collaboration with the Infectious Disease Research Institute, Amyris said.

Amyris recently traded at $13.67, up 13%.

“Current mRNA vaccine technologies are providing limited immunity protection for the upper respiratory system,” Amyris said. “As a result, vaccinated people may experience viral replication and viral shedding regardless of variants.”

TheStreet Recommends

But “in vivo results indicate that, when delivered to the mucosal membranes via intranasal administration, the Amyris/IDRI RNA vaccine generates antibodies and provides upper respiratory protection for COVID-19.”

Amyris believes this has “the potential to provide fuller protection against current variants of SARS-CoV-2. The Amyris/IDRI RNA technology may also support the potential for intranasal vaccine delivery that can protect against … other respiratory diseases, including the flu.”

Further, “If approved and commercialized, the Amyris/IDRI RNA vaccine is targeted to be more accessible to people in underserved countries,” Amyris said.

“In addition, the intranasal vaccine may offer improved upper respiratory protection beyond currently approved vaccines.”

Tags
terms:
CoronavirusVaccineCOVID-19
