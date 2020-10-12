American Well Climbs - What Wall Street Is Saying

Four weeks after American Well debuted on the NYSE, analysts weighed in on the Boston telemedicine company.

American Well AMWL shares jumped on Monday after coverage of the stock was initiated by a number of analysts four weeks following the Boston telehealth company's debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Amwell shares were trading at $34.29, up 5%, at last check. Here's what Wall Street is saying:

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser initiated coverage of the stock with an equal weight rating and $35 price target, saying the company's telehealth platform is poised to gain share within a "large and expanding" market.

UBS's Kevin Caliendo initiated coverage of Amwell with a neutral rating and $29 price target.

Caliendo says the neutral rating reflects the stock's 81% climb since its IPO in mid-September. But the company has the potential to accelerate its growth above the estimated 27% revenue growth excluding acquisitions that Caliendo anticipates.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Amwell with a neutral rating and $31 price target.

Analyst Robert Jones says American Well "is a leading telehealth vendor with a diversified customer base and a clear runway for recurring 20%-plus revenue growth, gross-margin expansion and representing one of the most top-of-mind themes in health care," according to Bloomberg.

Cowen's Charles Rhyee initiated coverage of Amwell with an outperform rating and $41 price target, which is a 30-times multiple to his 2022 sales estimate of $333 million.

"Telehealth is currently one of the biggest themes in health care, and ... AMWL should benefit from its focus on providers, who we see being a key driver in the next leg of growth in telehealth," Rhyee said, according to Bloomberg.