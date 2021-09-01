American Air, United Air Stocks Fall Along with TSA Screenings

The Transportation Security Administration on Tuesday screened almost 1.35 million people, the fewest since May 11.

Airline stocks, such as American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Reportand United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report, eased on Wednesday after the TSA reported a slump in the number of people it screened at airports Tuesday.

That means fewer people are flying. The Transportation Security Administration screened almost 1.35 million people Tuesday, the fewest since May 11.

Executives at Frontier, Southwest (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report, American and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) - Get Spirit Airlines, Inc. Report cautioned last month that they would lag revenue or profit forecasts, CNBC reports. That’s because of lower reservations, thanks to the mushrooming COVID delta variant.

The end of the summer travel season doesn’t help either.

American recently traded at $19.68, down 1.3%; United at $46.25, down 0.6%; Delta at $40.18, down 0.6%; and Southwest at $49.67, down 0.2%.

Domestic airfares slid in the week ended Aug. 27 from the prior week for most U.S. carriers, according to a Deutsche Bank report obtained by CNBC.

Morningstar analyst Burkett Huey puts fair value for Southwest at $65, but assigns it no moat, due to the nature of the industry.

Southwest Air's shares "look somewhat attractive to us at current prices,” he wrote in a commentary last month when the stock traded at $50.70.

“We think that Southwest is the best-positioned U.S. airline, as it is primarily exposed to the domestic leisure travel market. We believe domestic leisure travel is the most likely form of air travel to be entirely unaffected by the pandemic over the long run.”

Further, “since there are one-time costs associated with bringing back capacity, Southwest will have additional operating leverage in late 2021 and 2022,” Huey said.