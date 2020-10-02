American Renal Associates, Twilio: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

American Renal Associates, Twilio, HomeStreet, Nano-X Imaging, and Assured Guaranty are some of the top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were paring losses after Friday President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, while the U.S. added fewer jobs in September than forecast.

Trump made the announcement early Friday and said he and his wife "will get through this together."

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:



1. American Renal Associates | Percentage Increase 67%

Shares of dialysis service provider American Renal Associates (ARA) - Get Report jumped after the company entered a definitive agreement to be acquired by Innovative Renal Care, a unit of private equity firm Nautic Partners, in an all-cash deal that values ARA at $853 million.

2. Twilio | Percentage Increase 13%

Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report was surging after the cloud-communications platform reported preliminary third-quarter results exceeding analysts' estimates and Wall Street published a number of bullish research notes.

3. HomeStreet | Percentage Increase 10%

HomeStreet (HMST) - Get Report was climbing after a Piper Sandler analyst raised his third-quarter estimates for the financial services company. Analyst Matthew Clark now expects that the company will post earnings of 83 cents per share for the quarter, up from a previous estimate of 67 cents.

4. Nano-X Imaging | Percentage Increase 41%

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) - Get Report leaped after the company reportedly confirmed plans for a live demonstration of its medical imaging technology to dispel accusations it had "no product to sell other than its stock." Chief Executive Ran Poliakine said the presentation will “crush” allegations from short-sellers, according to Bloomberg.

5. Assured Guaranty | Percentage Increase 16%

Assured Guaranty (AGO) - Get Report was climbing following news the insurance company will be joining the S&P SmallCap 600 index, replacing Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) - Get Report. The move will become effective on October 7.