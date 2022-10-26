American Express Wants to Give You a Cheap Royal Caribbean Cruise

But you only have until the end of the year to claim it.

There’s a ton of credit card companies out there, and each one of those companies think they offer something different and unique to their customers.

Sometimes they really are competitive with their interest rates. But busy consumers might not necessarily care much about the finer points between American Express (AXP) and Discover (DFS) , and whichever one charges the lowest annual fee or the lowest interest rate, or whatever the best card a customer can qualify for, tends to win out.

So in an effort to lure potential customers away from rivals, credit card companies will offer cash back for purchases, which usually has an annual limit, but which helps lock in customers paying interest and late fees.

But another way for credit card companies to stand out is to partner with companies to offer special bonuses, be it free airfare, discounts on hotels or in the case of American Express, a free Caribbean Cruise (BCBHF) .

American Express Wants To Help You Cruise

Some American Express card holders have received an offer for 25,000 bonus Membership Rewards points when spending $1,000 or more on a Royal Caribbean cruise, as noted by The Points Guy.

Additionally, The Points Guy rates those Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, “meaning that the 25,000 bonus points would be worth $500 at our valuation.”

In other words, if you spent $1,000 on a Royal Caribbean Cruise, you could potentially get half of that money back. Or, you could get another, cheaper cruise for free, if you wanted.

(The cost of any given cruise varies due to a variety of factors, such as the month you cruise, how many people go with you, the food and drink packages you opt for, where you go and how long, and various other options. You can take relatively expensive cruises, or relatively cheaper ones, if you so choose.)

This is a targeted offer, which means American Express reaches out to you. (We’ve contacted American Express for more details on this.) Check your American Express card account to see if you are eligible.

Some caveats: you can only use one American Express card for the offer, and you must purchase the trip through RoyalCaribbean.com, by calling 866-562-7625 or through a travel agent.

Additionally, the $1,000 spending threshold does not include onboard purchases, e-gift card and physical gift card purchases made online, and spending for transfers to Royal Caribbean ships or Royal Wedding Packages.

Also, the offer expires at the end of the year.

American Express Really Wants Cruise Fans To Use Their Card

American Express seems to be heavily marketing itself towards cruise fans lately. This is, perhaps, because cruise fans tend to be an older demographic with money to spend, who also tend to be loyal.

The Points Guy notes that the credit card company has also partnered with several other cruise lines, including:

Spend $800, and receive $250 back from Oceania Cruises. The offer ends on Oct. 31.

Spend $500, and receive $150 back from Carnival Cruise Line. The offer ends on Nov. 7.

Spend $3,000, and get $500 from Uniworld River Cruises. The offer ends on Nov. 30.