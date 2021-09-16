September 16, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: The Consumer Is Far From Dead
Publish date:

American Express Upgraded as BofA Sees Balanced Risk-Reward

American Express shares rose Thursday after Bank of America upgraded the credit-card giant, citing a more attractive valuation.
Author:

American Express  (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report shares rose Thursday, after Bank of America upgraded the credit-card company to neutral from underperform in light of a more attractive valuation.

Analyst Mihir Bhatia lifted his price target to $169 from $150.

American Express stock recently traded at $162.38, up 0.6%. It has gained 11% over the past six months amid strong consumer spending. It has slid 3% in the past month.

“Following recent underperformance in AXP shares, we … view [the] risk-reward as balanced with few negative catalysts on the horizon,” Bhatia wrote in a commentary.

“AXP shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by about [6.9 percentage points] since Aug. 1, as investors feared the Covid-19 delta-wave would slow the economic recovery and impact AXP's billing levels.

TheStreet Recommends

Is Chipotle Getting Over Its Heartburn? Real Money

“However, at a conference appearance this week, AXP noted that quarter-to-date billings are up 3% vs. 2019 levels (an acceleration from down 2% in the second quarter). This was better than feared.”

Further, “with the delta wave showing signs that it may have peaked, we see fewer negative catalysts in the near term,” Bhatia said.

“At the same time, AXP's core super-premium consumer and small business card businesses are gaining momentum (e.g., Platinum card member acquisitions are exceeding pre-refresh levels).

“AXP will also benefit from improvements in travel spending, particularly by large businesses, which we think will occur in 2022,” the analyst wrote.

To be sure “a slower economic recovery, the potential increase in corporate tax rates, and the potential for higher-than-expected card member engagement spending remain near-term risks that prevent us from taking a more bullish view,” he said.

Goldman Sachs
INVESTING

Goldman Sachs Launches ETF for Non-Megacap Tech Stocks

Deutsche Bank Betting on MGM Resorts Over Las Vegas Sands
INVESTING

Wynn, Sands, Melco Shares Drop as JPMorgan Cuts to Neutral

Products from Beyond Meat are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Stock Drops as Piper Sandler Cuts to Underweight

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

U.S. Stocks Slide After August Retail Sales Surprise, Oil Prices Ease

AMC Theatres Lead
INVESTING

AMC to Accept Ether, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin Along With Bitcoin

Cisco Reports Fiscal Second-Quarter Earnings
INVESTING

Cisco Stock Climbs; Credit Suisse Upgrades to Outperform

FedEx Truck Lead
INVESTING

FedEx Stock Rises After Plan to Hire 90,000 Workers

Hong Kong Fourth Wave: Record Fall In Retail Sales Over First 11 Months Of 2020 As Coronavirus Hammers Economy
MARKETS

August Retail Sales Jump, Defying Delta Surge, Supply Chain Disruptions