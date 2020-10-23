American Express Misses Q3 Profit Forecast On Spending Slump - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

American Express Misses Q3 Earnings Forecast On Spending Slump

American Express revenues slumped 20% in the third quarter as customer pared back spending on business travel and stayed at home amid pandemic-trigged lockdowns around the world.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

American Express Co.  (AXP) - Get Report posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Friday, but noted a steady recovery in current spending volumes as businesses reopen from pandemic lockdowns in key markets around the world.

American Express said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $1.30 per share, down 17.1% from the same period last year and 5 cents shy of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, American Express said, fell 20% to $8.8 billion, topping analysts' estimates of an $8.6 billion tally.

The credit card group said its credit reserves, which include cash its sets aside to cover potential defaults, grew by $665 million, taking the end of quarter total to around $7.2 billion. 

“While our business continues to be significantly affected by the impacts of the pandemic, our third quarter results have increased our confidence that our strategy for managing through the current environment is the right one,” said CEO Stephen Squeri. “Since the lows of mid-April, we have seen a steady recovery in our overall spending volumes. In fact, we had positive year-over-year growth in non-T&E spending, which has long accounted for the large majority of our overall volumes."

"While credit remains strong, with delinquencies and net write-offs at the lowest levels we have seen in a few years, we remain cautious about the direction of the pandemic and its impacts on the economy, which is reflected in our reserve levels," he added.

American Express shares were marked 2.66% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $102.00, a move that trims the stock's six-month gain to around 9.5%.

Dow Futures are mixed
INVESTING

Dow Futures Gain Amid Stimulus Talks, Second COVID Wave Focus: S&P 500 Set For Weekly Decline

13 wells fargo Roman Tiraspolsky : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Wells Fargo Pondering Sale of Asset Management Arm

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Intel, Gilead, American Express, Wells Fargo - 5 Things You Must Know Friday

Lyft and Uber Shares Rise on HSBC Upgrade
INVESTING

Uber and Lyft Downshift Following California Driver Ruling

Intel's production has been sharply disrupted by pandemic-related shutdowns in countries outside China. Photo: AP
INVESTING

Intel Shares Plunge After Margin Pressures Offset Solid Q3 Earnings, 2020 Guidance

refinance qs sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Is Now a Good Time to Refinance?

Intel, Trump Tout Billion-Dollar Chip Plant That Will Create Thousands of Jobs
INVESTING

Intel Tumbles After Reporting Lower Server CPU Sales: 8 Key Takeaways

Jim Cramer Picks Twilio as Good Buy Despite Recent Controversy
JIM CRAMER

Tesla and the Market: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 10/22/20)