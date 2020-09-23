American Express Cut at Bank of America on Lower Travel Outlays

American Express shares fell after Bank of America downgraded the credit card and travel services company to underperform.

American Express (AXP) - Get Report shares fell Wednesday after Bank of America Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia downgraded the credit card and travel services company to underperform from neutral and trimmed his share-price target to $95 from $106.

"Bank of America sector analysts estimate it could be 2024 before spending volumes on airlines and lodging are at 2019 levels, and a full recovery is dependent on a vaccine being available and widely administered," he wrote in a commentary cited by MarketWatch.

"[Spending] volume or billings is perhaps the most important metric” for American Express, Bhatia said.

The New York financial-services giant's shares recently traded at $95.91, down 2.6%. The stock has slumped 16% year to date, as the coronavirus pandemic curbed consumer demand for travel.

Morningstar analyst Eric Compton also sees some hiccups ahead for AmEx but puts fair value for the stock at $108.

“Investors should expect a difficult year for American Express. as the company battles the coronavirus pandemic,” he wrote after its latest earnings report in July. “We expect payments volumes will decrease, revenue will decline, and credit costs will rise.”

Meanwhile, “a material portion of AmEx's billings (roughly 30%) are related to the travel and entertainment industry, further exposing the company to some of the most affected industries,” Compton said.

“These trends will eventually reverse as the economy recovers, but AmEx will indeed be dependent on that recovery to return to pre-covid-19 profitability levels.”

As for the long term, “we still anticipate American Express’s greatest challenge will be adapting to the evolving landscape in payments,” he said.