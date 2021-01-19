TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

American Express Gets Double Upgrade to Overweight by J.P. Morgan

American Express in a position to be a top-line leader in the second half of the year, J.P. Morgan says.
Author:
Publish date:

American Express  (AXP) - Get Report, boosted by an economic rebound, is in a position to rebound to be "a top-line leader," according to a J.P. Morgan analyst who double upgraded shares of the credit card giant to overweight from underweight.

Shares of the New York-based company were up 2.22% to $124.86.

Analyst Richard Shane, who raised his December price target on the shares to $148 price target from $105, said in a note to investors that he was becoming increasingly optimistic on the credit card sectors due to improving forecasts for unemployment and GDP.

"This outlook portends higher interest rates, better credit performance, and a significant rebound from 2020 earnings with momentum in 2022," Shane said. "This translates to an improved outlook for credit-sensitive names and a dampened outlook for mortgage originators."

American Express will lap severe spending decline in March and April, the analyst said, and this will position the company to rebound "from being a top-line laggard to top-line leader" in the second half of 2021.

High-end spending will likely rebound sharply and early as the economy recovers, Shane said, and pent-up demand for leisure travel has the potential to be an "unprecedented catalyst" in the second half of the year.

"Earnings growth, earnings upside, potential for reserve releases and buy-backs screen among best in our coverage," the analyst said.

Shane said some of the downside risks for the company include weaker than expected spend growth, increased competition from third-party issuers and reduced travel-related revenue in the near term due to geopolitical turmoil and health concerns.

American Express reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings in October, but cited a steady recovery in current spending volumes as businesses reopened from pandemic lockdowns. 

The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 26.

Roku can go higher
INVESTING

Roku Is Initiated at Overweight by J.P. Morgan

Buying Stocks During Pandemic
MARKETS

Dow Rises on Stimulus Bets as Yellen Testifies Before Congress

Midday Report: Twitter Sells Off on Worries Over User Growth; Wall Street at Intraday Records
INVESTING

Buy-the-Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Is Twitter a Buy?

MGM Falters Following Q4 Miss
INVESTING

MGM International Dumps $11 Billion Entain Takeover Bid

Goldman Sachs To Take 100 Per Cent Ownership Of China Joint Venture
INVESTING

Goldman Sachs Blasts Q4 Earnings Forecast on Investment Banking Revenue Surge

bank-of-america (1)
INVESTING

Bank of America Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Plans $2.9 Billion Share Buyback

Citrix Systems Lead
INVESTING

Citrix Shares Rise After Wrike Acquisition, Q4 Earnings Beat

cramer-today-th-0119
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Inauguration, Yellen, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Stock Market Tuesday