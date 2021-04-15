TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

American Eagle Outfitters Price Targets Raised by Several Analysts

The sales growth that American Eagle Outfitters is enjoying compared with 2019 counts 'among the strongest top-line results' in recent years, says RBC.
Author:
Publish date:

American Eagle Outfitters  (AEO) - Get Report rose Thursday after the apparel retailer’s stronger-than-expected business update for the quarter ended May 1 led several analysts to raise their price targets.

The stock was trading at $35.09, up 6% in premarket trading, and has more than doubled over the past six months amid enthusiasm over vaccines and economic recovery.

B. Riley has a buy rating on the stock, and lifted its price target to $40 from $32. The update showed American Eagle is cutting back on clearance and promotions, B. Riley analysts said, according to Bloomberg.

Jefferies has a buy rating and a $39 price target. Pent-up demand in the apparel sector, fiscal stimulus and a fresh fashion cycle will help American Eagle, Jefferies said.

Coinbase, Bank of America, Dell, AppLovin - 5 Things You Must Know

RBC has an outperform rating and raised its price target to $37 from $33. The mid-teens sales growth that the company is enjoying compared to 2019 counts “among the strongest top-line results we’ve seen out of AEO over the past several years,” RBC said.

BMO has a market perform rating and boosted its price target to $36 from $26. It said American Eagle benefits from “tighter industry-wide inventory,” buoyant consumer demand and fiscal stimulus.

Telsey rates American Eagle at market perform and increased its price target to $35 from $28.

A “resurgence” in core denim with new fits and demand for shorts is boosting the company, Telsey said.

American Eagle reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, helped by strong margins and growth in its Aerie loungewear business. The company posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share of 39 cents on sales of $1.3 billion.

Tags
terms:
RetailApparel
What to Expect from Nvidia's Earnings on Thursday
INVESTING

Nvidia Higher as Raymond James Eyes Enterprise Rebound, New Chip

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Tesla Is Still the EV King

Retail shopping
INVESTING

March Retail Sales Soar, Jobless Claims Slide As US Recovery Takes Hold

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING

ARK Innovation's Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake, Adds Coinbase on Debut

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Semiconductor Watchlist: Nvidia Challenges Intel and AMD

Tilray CEO: IPO Marks the Mainstreaming of Cannabis Industry
INVESTING

Tilray Climbs as Aphria Holders Approve Merger

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Higher on Bank Earnings, Jobs Boost, Soaring Retail Sales

Coach's Earnings Bag, Disney Numbers and Jim Cramer Packs Up UPS
INVESTING

Tapestry Appoints Kahn Coach CEO and Brand President