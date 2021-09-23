American Eagle Affirmed Overweight; JPMorgan Lauds Revenue Outlook

AEO says Aerie revenue is on track to deliver 25%-plus compound annualized growth through 2023, a JPMorgan analyst notes.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) - Get American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Report shares rose Thursday after JPMorgan affirmed its overweight rating and $42 price target on the apparel retailer.

J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss was impressed by American Eagle executives’ comments at a recent investment conference the bank hosted.

AEO management says Aerie revenue is on track to deliver 25%-plus compound annualized growth through 2023, he wrote.

That’s supported by:

1. “Ageless customer acquisition (with the year-to-date customer file up 20%).

2. “Broad-based double-digit strength across categories (intimates, swim, casualwear, lounge).

3. “Aerie store expansion to 500-600-plus doors multiyear. That equals 25% to 30% square-foot growth, with management noting an expansion opportunity … domestically and potential to accelerate door openings at Aerie (driving revenue up to 30% growth).”

Meanwhile, “offline initial store locations are exceeding expectations to date.”

American Eagle recently traded at $27.96, up 4.7%. The stock has slumped 18% in the past month.

The Pittsburgh company reported earlier this month that revenue surged 35% to $1.19 billion In the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended July 31. The figure lagged the FactSet analyst consensus of $1.23 billion.

American Eagle swung to net income of $121.5 million, or 58 cents a share, from a loss of $13.8 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet consensus: 54 cents.

The latest adjusted earnings totaled 60 cents per share, topping the analyst consensus of 55 cents.

