TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

American Air to Offer Preflight Passenger Tests for Domestic Travel

American Airlines will provide a preflight testing program to passengers traveling to states with covid-19 restrictions.
Author:
Publish date:

American Airlines  (AAL) - Get Report said on Tuesday that it would offer preflight testing for domestic flights to states and territories with covid-19 restrictions.

Starting Wednesday, travelers will have access to Sure-Track Test, an authorized coronavirus at-home testing solution offered by LetsGetChecked, a direct-to-consumer at-home health testing and insights company.

The testing solution incorporates a nasal swab and polymerase chain reaction lab analysis, offering results within 48 hours upon receipt in the lab, the company said in a statement.

“We’ve made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions,” said Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer for American Airlines, Dallas.

The airliner said it would expand the testing solution as state testing requirements develop.

States and territories with covid-19 travel restrictions include Alaska, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Chicago, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

American Airlines travelers within the U.S. can also stay updated on local travel requirements through the company’s travel tool, powered by Sherpa. The tool provides overviews of local guidelines, including face coverings and quarantine, for specific destinations.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report also is offering testing solutions to its customers. In October, it said it was launching a free covid-19 testing program for transatlantic flights from Nov. 16 through Dec. 11.

The company will offer rapid coronavirus tests to passengers over age 2 and to crew members who are boarding select flights from Newark, N.J., Liberty International Airport to London Heathrow, United Airlines said.

On Friday, shares of American Airlines rose even as the company said its daily cash burn rate would be at the high end of its previous guidance of $25 million to $30 million.

The company said it was seeing slowing demand and reduced forward bookings following a strong start to the fourth quarter due to the recent acceleration of coronavirus cases.

At last check American Air shares were 0.4% higher at $17.29 and UAL shares were little changed at $49.23.

Lithium: The New Gold? - LiTHIUM X CEO Chimes In
INVESTING

QuantumScape: Battery Can Recharge Electric Cars 80% in 15 Minutes

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise Amid Stimulus Talks and Vaccine Optimism

apple (10)
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Apple Stock Is Cheap

Activision Blizzard
LIFESTYLE

Activision Sales of 'Warcraft: Shadowlands' Game Soar

SpaceX Lead
INVESTING

SpaceX Gets $886 Million Rural Internet Subsidy From FCC

cramer-today-th-1208
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Says Stock Market Anticipates 2021 Vaccine 'Glut'

Why Stitch Fix Could Still Dress to Impress Despite Weak Guidance
INVESTING

Can Stitch Fix Continue Its Surge After Soaring More Than 50% Tuesday?

Boeing Inks $3.6 Billion 737 MAX 8 Order with Air Astana at Dubai Air Show
INVESTING

Boeing Endures More Cancellations for 737 MAX in November