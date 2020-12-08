American Air to Offer Preflight Passenger Tests for Domestic Travel

American Airlines will provide a preflight testing program to passengers traveling to states with covid-19 restrictions.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report said on Tuesday that it would offer preflight testing for domestic flights to states and territories with covid-19 restrictions.

Starting Wednesday, travelers will have access to Sure-Track Test, an authorized coronavirus at-home testing solution offered by LetsGetChecked, a direct-to-consumer at-home health testing and insights company.

The testing solution incorporates a nasal swab and polymerase chain reaction lab analysis, offering results within 48 hours upon receipt in the lab, the company said in a statement.

“We’ve made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions,” said Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer for American Airlines, Dallas.

The airliner said it would expand the testing solution as state testing requirements develop.

States and territories with covid-19 travel restrictions include Alaska, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Chicago, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

American Airlines travelers within the U.S. can also stay updated on local travel requirements through the company’s travel tool, powered by Sherpa. The tool provides overviews of local guidelines, including face coverings and quarantine, for specific destinations.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report also is offering testing solutions to its customers. In October, it said it was launching a free covid-19 testing program for transatlantic flights from Nov. 16 through Dec. 11.

The company will offer rapid coronavirus tests to passengers over age 2 and to crew members who are boarding select flights from Newark, N.J., Liberty International Airport to London Heathrow, United Airlines said.

On Friday, shares of American Airlines rose even as the company said its daily cash burn rate would be at the high end of its previous guidance of $25 million to $30 million.

The company said it was seeing slowing demand and reduced forward bookings following a strong start to the fourth quarter due to the recent acceleration of coronavirus cases.

At last check American Air shares were 0.4% higher at $17.29 and UAL shares were little changed at $49.23.