September 8, 2021
August Jobs Report Misses Expectations, Adds 235,000 Positions
Publish date:

American Airlines Stock Dips As Pilots Union Plans Picket Over Working Conditions

The Allied Pilots Association said it plans to picket at major American Airlines hubs in Miami and Dallas/Fort Worth among others.
Author:

American Airlines  (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report shares edged lower Wednesday the carrier's pilots' labor union said it will begin informational picketing in coming weeks, protesting their members' work schedule, fatigue and lack of adequate accommodation over the summer. 

The Allied Pilots Association will picket at Miami International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and other locations, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters. 

"Our airline needs scheduling practices that support the safety margin, respect pilots' and passengers' needs, and de-risk American Airlines to protect and improve revenue," the union said.

American Airlines shares were marked 0.4% lower at $19.45 each in pre-market trading Wednesday, extending its one-month decline to around 5.4%. 

Last week, American Airlines ended COVID-19 leave pay for unvaccinated staff, as part of its effort to coerce unvaccinated employees to get the COVID-19 jab. 

Beginning Oct. 1, unvaccinated employees who contract COVID-19 will have to use their company sick time or medical leave if they miss work because of the virus, the company told employees in a memo Friday, according to Reuters.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airline's 15,000 pilots, is currently in the middle of contract negotiations with the airline, according to CNBC. 

Pilot unions have been active in recent weeks after a union representing Southwest Airlines pilots filed a lawsuit challenging that airline's forced time off policy.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association represents about 9,000 pilots said that it is considering picketing at U.S. airports during the busy end-of-year holiday travel season. 

