Global airlines suffered their worst summer on record, the International Air Transport Association said Tuesday, as coronavirus restrictions continue to suffocate traffic ahead of tens of thousands in planned job cuts by U.S. carriers.

U.S. Airline shares extended declines Tuesday after the sector's main international lobbyist said global passenger traffic is likely to be at least two-thirds lower than it was prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Air Transport Association cut is 2020 forecast again Tuesday, and now predicts full-year traffic to be 66% lower than 2019 levels, following what it called 'hugely depressed' traffic levels in August that were impacted by new travel restrictions linked to the resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe and North America.

The data follows speculation that U.S. lawmakers will be unable to pass a fresh round of stimulus -- which could include support for the airline sector -- ahead of Thursday's deadline that will allow carries to lay off tens of thousands of workers after taking some $25 billion in relief from the prior stimulus package passed in the spring.

"August's disastrous traffic performance puts a cap on the industry's worst-ever summer season," said IATA director general Alexandre de Juniac. "International demand recovery is virtually non-existent and domestic markets in Australia and Japan actually regressed in the face of new outbreaks and travel restrictions."

"A few months ago, we thought that a full-year fall in demand of -63% compared to 2019 was as bad as it could get," he added. "With the dismal peak summer travel period behind us, we have revised our expectations downward to -66%."

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report shares were marked 0.9% lower in pre-market trading at $12.65 each, extending their year-to-date decline to around 55.9%. Domestic rivals United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report and Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report were marked 0.5% and 0.8% lower respectively.

House Democrats crafted a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill that Speaker Nancy Pelosi says could come to the floor of the House later this week. Reports suggest it includes $28.3 billion for the aviation sector, around $25 billion of which would be earmaked for passenger carriers.

American Airlines is expected to cut some 40,000 jobs after the October 1 deadline, while Delta has said it will furlough around 2,000 pilots and United said it could cut more than 2,800 pilot jobs by the end of the year if Congress isn't able to deliver further coronavirus relief.