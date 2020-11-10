TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

American Airlines Announces Secondary Offering of 38.5 Million Shares

American Airlines will let Bank of America purchase up to an additional 5.8 million shares.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of American Airlines  (AAL) - Get Report were down slightly premarket Tuesday after the company announced a secondary public offering of 38.5 million shares. 

Bank of America, which is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering, will have a 30-day option to purchase up to 5.775 million additional shares as part of the offering. 

American Airlines shares were falling 1.3% to $13.03 per share Tuesday morning. 

Three weeks ago, American announced that it will be selling, from time to time, shares of its common stock with an aggregate gross sales price of up to $1 billion.

As of Nov. 9, the company had sold 57.86 billion shares of its common stock for a gross sales price of about $702 million. 

American Airlines recently reported a $2.4 billion third-quarter loss as the coronavirus pandemic has throttled the air travel industry. 

The company lost $4.71 per share in the quarter as revenues plunged 73% year-over-year to $3.2 billion. The group's cash burn rate, however, improved to around $44 million per day, from $58 million a day in the second quarter, allowing it to end the period with around $13.6 billion in total liquidity.

The largest U.S. carrier said its cash burn rate would decline again in the current quarter, to between $25 million and $30 million per day, and added it will raise around $1 billion in group equity in order to bolster its balance sheet.

“During the third quarter, we took action to reduce our costs, strengthen our financial position, and ensure our customers return to travel with confidence,” said CEO Doug Parker in a statement accompanying its third-quarter earnings.

CureVac Lead
INVESTING

CureVac Stock Up on Report of Phase 1 Virus Vaccine Progress

AMD Shares Plunge on Q3 Earnings and Revenue Miss
INVESTING

AMD's Rick Bergman Talks About Current and Next-Gen CPUs and GPUs

Eli Lilly Stock Drops After Launching Cheaper Version of Top-Selling Insulin
INVESTING

Dow Futures Mixed, Nasdaq Slides, As Pfizer Vaccine Breakthrough Prompts Market Re-Set

Lowe's
INVESTING

Lowe's Says Has No Plans to Pursue Deal With HD Supply

Alibaba's Singles Day Extravaganza Is Coming Soon -- Here's How Big It Could Get
INVESTING

Alibaba's Singles Day Could Net $45 Billion In Sales

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Pfizer Vaccine Partner BioNTech Sees Emergency Use Filing With FDA As Early As Next Week

Beyond Meat Gets An Edge In China As Its Meatless Burgers Become First In Grocery Stores
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Tumbles As 'Full Brunt of COVID-19' Leads To Surprise Third Quarter Loss

Wall Street Covid Lead
JIM CRAMER

Mad Money Recap With Jim Cramer: Still Fighting COVID-19