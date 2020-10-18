American Airlines Eyes Boeing 737 MAX Takeoff by Dec. 29

The airline plans to return passenger flights on the grounded aircraft in phases, while United Airlines has no plans yet to use the aircraft this year.

American Airlines Group (AAL) - Get Report plans to let customers take trips on its Boeing (BA) - Get Report 737 MAX jets as early as this year -- more than 18 months after the grounding of the new jets.

If Boeing gets all needed federal approvals as planned, the airline will begin passenger flights on the MAX jets just days after Christmas, American said in a statement issued over the weekend and obtained by TheStreet. Customers will be able to book flights on the aircraft as early Oct. 24.

The Boeing jets -- which have been grounded since March 2019 following two fatal accidents -- are slated to win recertification from the FAA in November, according to Reuters.

Another major U.S. carrier, United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report, told TheStreet on Sunday it has no set plans yet for resuming flights with its fleet of 14 MAX jets.

"We don't know the exact date the MAX will be recertified," company spokesman Frank Benenati said in an email. "And at this point, we don't have them in the schedule this year, so likely sometime next year based on the schedule we hear from the FAA and Boeing."

Delta (DAL) - Get Report did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on any updates to its plans around the 737 MAX -- which it does not currently own.

American Airlines said it will begin its planned flights of the jets in phases, beginning with one daily 737 MAX flight that will operate from Dec. 29 through Jan. 4. American cautioned that the return-to-service plan will "remain highly dependent" on the Federal Aviation Administration's recertification process.

"To ensure American is ready to fly the 737 MAX once the aircraft is certified, our crew members must be able to bid their schedules for this line of flying," said American.

“We remain in contact with the FAA and Boeing on the certification process and we’ll continue to update our plans based on when the aircraft is certified," said the American Airlines statement.

When reached Sunday by TheStreet, a Boeing spokeswoman declined to comment on the news, and directed any questions around the recertification process to the FAA.

American Airlines said it plans to fly MAX jets prior to the Dec. 29 date without passengers and that customers will be told they are booking on the 737 MAX jets.

"Based on the current plan, flights beginning Dec. 29 will be the first flights for paying customers," an American Airlines spokeswoman told TheStreet on Sunday.

American has a fleet of 24 737 MAX aircraft, which currently is held in a maintenance facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The airline has an 76 additional jets on order from Boeing and has "agreements" for 32 spare engines to be delivered in this year and beyond.

The flights would be the first with the airline since the FAA ordered all U.S.-registered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft grounded following two fatal crashes. A Boeing 737 MAX Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed in March 2019, killing all on board, just months after 157 passengers and crew were killed in October 2018 when a Lion Air flight crashed over Indonesia.

But Boeing appears closer to getting more widespread confidence in its jets, as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Friday reportedly decided the 737 MAX was safe to fly.

American Airlines Group closed Friday trading on the Nasdaq up to $12.46, but declined by about a eight cents after hours. Boeing closed up on the New York Stock Exchange Friday to $167.35, but also declined, by around 60 cents, after hours.

Boeing is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells BA? Learn more now.