American Airlines Extends Flight Ban to China on Coronavirus Fears

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report said Tuesday that it does not plan to resume flights to China and Hong Kong until late April, longer than previously planned, as travelers react to the deadly coronavirus.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said in a travel alert that "due to the reduction in demand, American Airlines has extended the suspension of flying to and from mainland China and Hong Kong from our Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles hubs."

American Airlines, which offers flights between those two hubs and Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong, said flights are now scheduled to resume on April 23 and April 24.

The dates will vary by route.

On average, the airline said, there is one flight to each city per day from both Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles for a total of six flights.

Shares rose 99 cents, or 3.44% to $29.78 in recent action.

Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged countries that have enacted travel restrictions aimed at curbing the outbreak to restore normal ties for the sake of the global economy.

Last month, American Airlines said it would suspend flights through March 27. At that time, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report said it would suspend all U.S. flights to China starting Feb. 6 through April 3.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report suspended flights until March 28, while service to Hong Kong was suspended until February 20.

China's National Health Commission said the number of deaths from the coronavirus rose to 1,018, while the number of new infections has climbed beyond 43,000.

The outbreak has had an impact on the airline industry.

OAG, which tracks airline data, said Monday that since the week beginning January 20, the number of weekly international seats operated from China has fallen by 1.4 million seats, or two-thirds of international capacity to and from China. That reduction in capacity is more than all of the scheduled international capacity planned from France this week, the company said.