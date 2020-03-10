American Airlines Slashes Summer Capacity Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

American Airlines is cutting international capacity for its summer travel season by 10% across the board and slashing its trans-Pacific capacity by more than half.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report on Tuesday said it was cutting international capacity for its summer peak travel season by 10% across the board and slashing its trans-Pacific capacity by more than half amid the dramatic drop in travel demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the airline said it was suspending service to mainland China and Hong Kong from Los Angeles and also suspending service to mainland China from Dallas-Fort Worth through the summer.

It is further halting service to Hong Kong from Dallas-Fort Worth through June, though the airline said it expects to resume that route with a reduced schedule come July.

The carrier also said it was extending its suspension of service to Seoul from Dallas-Fort Worth into early May. Flights to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport and Haneda International Airport will be operated with smaller widebody aircraft beginning in May.

In Europe, the airline is suspending service to Rome from Philadelphia effective immediately through the end April, extending its suspension of service to Milan, delaying its seasonal resumption of flights to Barcelona from Charlotte and to Venice from Chicago to early June, and delaying its seasonal resumption of flights to Rome from New York and Dallas-Fort Worth through the end of April.

The company is also reducing service to Paris and Madrid for parts of May and June.

“Given the drop-off in demand related to Covid-19, American has requested temporary relief from this usage requirement - otherwise known as requesting a slot waiver - to better align capacity with demand without the risk of losing valuable takeoff and landing slots for the future,” the company said. “American will continue to review its network and make adjustments as needed if waivers are granted.”

The carrier also plans to reduce its domestic capacity in April by 7.5%.

Shares of American were up 7.86% to $15.91 in premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock fell 7.64% to $14.75 on Monday.