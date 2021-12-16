Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Top Energy Stocks to Watch as Inflation Rises
Top Energy Stocks to Watch as Inflation Rises
Publish date:

American Airlines and Southwest CEOs Question Mask Use On Planes

"I think the case is very strong that masks don't add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment," says Southwest CEO Gary Kelly.
Author:

The heads of two of the country's biggest airlines are now questioning whether masks are necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19 on planes.

At a Wednesday Senate hearing on the support that the government provided to airlines during the pandemic, American Airlines ( (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report) CEO Doug Parker and Southwest ( (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report) CEO Gary Kelley responded to a question posed by the committee's ranking Republican Sen. Roger Wicker by saying that masks do .

"I think the case is very strong that masks don't add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment," Kelly said, as first reported by CNN. "It is very safe and very high quality compared to any other indoor setting."

Parked said that he concurs and added that planes are "the safest place you can be" due to all cabin air passing through high-grade HEPA air filters and frequently being exchanged when people leave the plane.

TheStreet Recommends

"It's true of all of our aircraft, they all have the same HEPA filters and air flow," Parker, who last week announced that he would be retiring from the role in 2022, said. Kelly also plans to retire in the near future.

On the same day as Parker made the statement, American Airlines issued a statement distancing itself from the comment and saying that the CEO was concurring about the air quality instead of the need for masks.

Association of Flight Attendants President Sara Nelson said at the hearing that the quality of air filters can differ from plane to plane, particularly for older aircraft, and reiterated the need for masks.

As travel rebounds in the aftermath of the pandemic, some airlines are able to bounce back while others are struggling. American Airlines stock is up 9.25% to $16.52 year-over-year while Southwest stock is down 12.19% to $39.55.

Arrival Group Lead
INVESTING
ARVLUBER

The Arrival Car Has Arrived, Kinda

Quantumscape Lead
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
QS

CEO's 'Staggering' $2B Stock Options Deal Comes Under Fire

Jim Cramer's Advice to Jay Powell: 'Say Nothing'
INVESTING

Meet the New and Improved Federal Reserve

2022 Lead
BITCOIN

The Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Shopify to Acquire 6 River Systems for $450 Million
INVESTING
SHOP

Shopify Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore on Fundamentals

1. AT&amp;T (T)
INVESTING
TDISCA

Did AT&T Stock Just Bottom and Is It a Buy?

Elizabeth Holmes Theranos Lead
INVESTING

What do You Think Theranos Shares are Worth as NFTs?

Federal Judge Declines to Dismiss Insider Trading Charge Against Cooperman
INVESTING
PRMRF

Hedge Fund Icon Cooperman Sees Stocks as Overvalued