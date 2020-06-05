How to Trade American Airlines After Insane Gains

American Airlines rallied more than 40% on Thursday and at its high was up another 36% on Friday. Here's how to trade the stock after its crazy run.

Believe it or not, some investors are going to be disappointed with American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report on Friday.

While shares are still up 14% as of this writing, the stock is already 17% off the session highs. The move comes after American Airlines stock rallied more than 40% in the prior session, doing so on robust volume. It was its best day on record.

The airline industry has been roaring back to life over the past few days and weeks. Really since mid-March, this group has been doing well. That goes for Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) - Get Report and others too.

It even goes for other industries as well. As America and the world continue to reopen, the beaten down industries are surging. Casino stocks like Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report and cruise stocks like Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report are perfect examples.

Let’s take a look at the very interesting chart we now have with American Air.

Stock

Daily chart of American Airlines stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

On Thursday, American Airlines said it expects to fly about 55% of its schedule in July 2020 vs. July 2019. Internationally it plans for just 20% of its schedule, but the domestic number is much better than expected.

After so much movement, traders are asking, what now? The charts actually have a very clear setup.

While shares rallied more than 40% in the prior session, the stock was rejected from its highs as shares could not hold up above the declining 100-day moving average and 38.2% retracement.

On Friday, shares burst higher again, climbing 36.3% at one point, but was then rejected by the declining 200-day moving average and 61.8% retracement. Are you sensing the pattern?

American Airlines stock is respecting its key moving averages and retracement levels. Caught between the two now, we simply wait to see which comes next.

On a dip down to the 100-day moving average and 38.2% retracement, and investors can look to buy the dip. If this level fails as support, a larger retreat is possible and traders can cut ties with it.

A move back above the 50% retracement increases the odds that American Airlines stock can retest the 200-day moving average near $22.50.

Considering how poorly the stock was trading before the coronavirus hit — flirting with a breakdown below $26 — it may be hard to imagine too strong of a rally. But if shares clear the $22.50 level, a move back up to the $26 to $28 gap is possible.

For now, the current range is the 200-day moving average and 61.8% retracement on the upside, and the 100-day moving average and 38.2% retracement on the downside.