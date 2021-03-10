American Air Reportedly Set to Issue $10 Billion of Debt

American Airlines is set to issue $10 billion of debt, a media report says. Bond yields in the offering may range 5.75% to 6%.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report shares rose after a report said the carrier was issuing $10 billion of debt, using its loyalty-miles program as collateral

The move would be the biggest-ever borrowing by an airline, Bloomberg News reports.

American Air shares recently traded at $21.72, up 0.6%. On Wednesday they have traded up as much as 4.1% at $22.48, nearing their 52-week high of $22.80, set early last June.

They have soared 71% over the past six months as investors grow increasingly optimistic that the economy will recover from the pandemic and travel opportunities will open up.

The Fort Worth, Texas, company will issue $6.5 billion of bonds and $3.5 billion of loans, knowledgeable sources told the news service.

The bonds will include maturities of five years, possibly yielding 5.75%, and eight years, yielding 6%.

The $10 billion total tops by $1 billion the previous record airline debt sale, set by Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report in September.

American Air will apply the proceeds to refinance a $7.5 billion government loan and for general purposes.

On Monday, American had said it would sell only $7.5 billion in bonds and leveraged loans backed by the frequent-flyer program to repay the government loans.

The Covid pandemic has devastated airlines, keeping travelers at home. Passenger traffic now stands at about half of last year’s total, though it’s steadily rising.

Use of frequent-flyer programs as backstops for new debt is becoming common for major airlines. American’s program is valued at about $18 billion to $30 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Last month, Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg upgraded American Airlines and several others to buy from hold. He lifted his American Air price target to $23 from $20.