TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

AMD Shares Rise on Wells Fargo Upgrade to Overweight

AMD's traction within high-performance computing is underappreciated, Wells Fargo said in upgrading the stock to overweight.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report rose Friday, after Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers upgraded the semiconductor maker to overweight from equal weight, lifting his share-price target to $100 from $82.

He’s particularly impressed with AMD’s progress in high-performance computing, MarketWatch reports.

"While AMD's success at hyperscale cloud vendors is the most visible and meaningful volume driver, we think the company's impressive, and we believe somewhat underappreciated, traction within high-performance computing has been an important positive validation of the company's architectural positioning/roadmap execution," Rakers wrote in a commentary.

He sees the opportunity for a more visible data-center graphics-processing-unit strategy "as an additional positive" for AMD.

The company’s shares recently traded at $85.42, up 2.9%. They have soared 86% year to date.

On Wednesday Goldman Sachs upgraded AMD to buy from neutral, adding it to Goldman’s Conviction List. Goldman analysts acted based on AMD’s valuation. The stock had dropped 19% from Sept. 1 to Nov. 2.

The slide “presents a compelling opportunity to participate in what we expect to be a multiyear share gain and margin-expansion story,” the analysts wrote in a commentary cited by Bloomberg.

Goldman’s research points to “strong [personal-computer] fundamentals” through the first half of next year and “design win/share gain momentum [for AMD] in the client and commercial PC space,” Goldman said.

Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri also expressed enthusiasm for AMD, after its earnings report last week and news of its agreement to buy chipmaker Xilinx for $35 billion.

“We are raising our fair value for AMD to $67 per share on a probability-weighted basis,” he wrote in a commentary. 

Anti-government protesters wave American flags at a rally in Central on December 1 to thank the US government for passing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Winson Wong
MARKETS

Stocks Lower as Wall Street Looks to Extend Election Rally

Stock Market Lead
INVESTING

Trading Stocks After the Election: Breakout or Pullback?

CloudFlare CEO on IPO, Dual-Class Share Structure and Regulating Content
INVESTING

Cloudflare Stock Higher as Results, Outlook Top Estimates

Upwork Spikes 40% in Its Trading Debut
INVESTING

Microsoft, Qorvo, EA: Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING

Apple's 2021 iPhones Could Feature These Camera, Display and 5G Improvements

Jim Cramer: Yelp Obviously Didn't Sell Well
INVESTING

Yelp Shares Up After Upgraded Review at RBC

HubSpot Is Spot On With Delivering Results to Investors and Customers
INVESTING

Trade Desk, HubSpot: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Peloton Skids - But Charts Show Silver Linings for the Shares
INVESTING

Buy the Breakout in Peloton? Here's What Bulls Need to See