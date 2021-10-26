AMD Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report has seen more demand for its CPUs and GPUs than it can handle this year. And investors have responded by bidding the company's shares to a $150 billion market cap.

Markets will be looking for another quarter of strong results and guidance when AMD reports after the bell on Tuesday. Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for AMD to post Q3 revenue of $4.11 billion (up 47% Y/Y) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.66.

AMD typically provides quarterly and full-year sales guidance in its reports. Currently, the Q4 revenue consensus is at $4.25 billion (up 31% annually), and the full-year consensus is for revenue to grow 59% to $15.52 billion (AMD guided for 60% full-year growth in July).

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money's tech columnist, will be live-blogging AMD's Q3 report, which is expected a little after the market's close, along with an earnings call scheduled for 5 P.M. Eastern Time. Please refresh your browsers for updates.

4:07 PM ET: Also worth watching: Any commentary AMD shares about wafer supply improvement at foundry partner TSMC. AMD's server CPUs, gaming GPUs and game console SoCs have all been supply-constrained this year.

4:04 PM ET: PC CPU sales are one area where markets will be looking closely for any signs of softness. Intel and others have reported seeing headwinds in the low-end PC market, due to softening demand and the impact of component shortages on PC builds. That said, AMD's PC CPU sales now skew more towards the high end of the market, where demand appears to be healthier.

4:02 PM ET: Last week, CPU archrival Intel reported a 20% Y/Y drop in its Data Center Group's Q3 sales to cloud service providers. That points to additional meaningful share gains for AMD's Epyc CPUs among hyperscalers.

Also of note: Facebook guided yesterday for 2022 capex of $29B-$34B, well above its 2021 capex guidance of ~$19B. All signs point to 2022 being another solid year for cloud capex.

3:56 PM ET: AMD tends to post earnings a little after the market's close. In July, the Q2 report was posted at 4:15 PM ET.

3:55 PM ET: AMD's stock is up 34% YTD and 50% over the last 12 months, gains that leave the company sporting a $150B market cap. Shares are up 0.3% today heading into the close.

3:53 PM ET: The FactSet consensus is for AMD to post Q3 revenue of $4.11B and non-GAAP EPS of $0.66, and to guide for Q4 revenue of $4.25B. But with all signs pointing to very strong demand for AMD's server CPUs, informal expectations are probably a little higher.

3:50 PM ET: Hi, This is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging AMD's Q3 report and call.