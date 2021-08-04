Advanced Micro Devices Stock Headed for Sixth Straight High

AMD was joined by Nvidia and other chipmakers on an extended rally, as the industry shortage continues to boost their finances.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report is headed for its sixth straight record close, joining other chipmakers in an extended rally as the industry shortage continues to boost their finances.

AMD recently traded at $119.45, up 6%. It has leaped 23% in the past five trading sessions.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report traded at $202.41, up 2%, and Analog Devices (ADI) - Get Report was at $173.43, up 3%.

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index (SOX) hit a record 3,450 and recently stood 1% higher.

Rosenblatt Securities lifted its Nvidia target price Wednesday to $250 from $200, affirming a buy rating. The move stemmed from the company’s long-term earnings potential, Rosenblatt said, according to Bloomberg.

AMD is "pantsing" Intel (INTC) - Get Report, the largest U.S. semiconductor seller, TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer said last week.

"AMD has the possibility to pull away from Intel in a way that Intel is going to have a hard time catching up," Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks.

Intel recently traded at $53.80, down 0.5%.

Also last month AMD secured approval from European Union antitrust regulators for its $35 billion bid for fellow chipmaker Xilinx (XLNX) - Get Report. The European Commission said it didn’t find any antitrust issues with the deal.

As for Nvidia, on Wednesday Bloomberg reported that an assessment of its proposed $40 billion acquisition of Arm Holdings contains worrying implications for national security and that the U.K. is inclined to reject the takeover.

While Cramer said he wants the deal to go through, he said no matter the result, Nvidia will come away with a win.

Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club portfolio. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.