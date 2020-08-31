AMD Shares Rise Amid Enthusiasm for Ryzen Processor

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices rose on Monday, boosted by enthusiasm for the chipmaker’s new Ryzen processor.

AMD shares closed Monday at $90.82, up 6.2%. The stock has doubled so far this year.

Several reviewers have made positive comments about Ryzen recently, Bloomberg reports.

“Disruption, it’s not a word I use idly,” Luke Larsen wrote on Monday in Digital Trends. “But what AMD’s Ryzen 4000 processors have done in the past eight months fits the definition. These chips offer the kind of performance that you previously had to pay dearly for, both in size and in price.”

Last month, AMD unveiled the first Ryzen desktop accelerated processing units (APUs, or central processing units that have integrated graphics processing units) to rely on its Zen 2 CPU core microarchitecture, TheStreet.com reported.

The lineup, which also includes some low-end processors based on AMD’s older Zen+ microarchitecture and sold under its Athlon brand, is split in two: 65-watt “G” series processors featuring between 4 and 8 cores, and 35-watt “GE” series processors featuring between 2 and 6 cores.

AMD is also launching pro versions of the APUs that are meant specifically for corporate personal computers.

These processors have clock speeds that are identical to those of their non-Pro counterparts, but (much like Intel INTC processors supporting its vPro technology) come with additional security and management features.

For now AMD is selling its desktop processors with integrated GPUs only to PC original-equipment manufacturers such as Lenovo and HP HPQ.