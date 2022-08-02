AMD Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

AMD bulls are hoping share gains and cloud momentum will more than offset any headwinds from softening consumer tech spending as the company reports on Tuesday afternoon.

Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for AMD to report Q2 revenue of $6.53 billion (up 70% annually due to both organic growth and the Xilinx acquisition) and non-GAAP EPS of $1.03.

AMD typically provides quarterly and full-year sales guidance in its reports. The company’s Q3 revenue consensus stands at $6.84 billion, and its full-year revenue consensus stands at $26.21 billion (roughly matching the company’s May 3 guidance for approximately 60% full-year sales growth, or mid-30s growth on an organic basis).

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging AMD’s Q2 report, which is expected after Tuesday’s close, along with an earnings call scheduled for 5 P.M. Eastern Time.

3:46 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I’ll be live-blogging AMD’s earnings report and call.