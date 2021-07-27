Advanced Micro Devices Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report investors are hoping the CPU and GPU developer once more tops estimates and hikes its full-year guidance when it reports after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for AMD to report second-quarter revenue of $3.62 billion (up 87% annually) and non-GAAP EPS of 54 cents.

AMD typically shares quarterly and full-year revenue guidance in its report. The company's third-quarter revenue consensus stands at $3.82 billion (up 36% annually), while its full-year revenue consensus is at $14.65 billion (up 50%). The latter figure is in line with AMD's April guidance for roughly 50% full-year growth.

Real Money's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, will be breaking down AMD's second-quarter report, which is due after the bell on Tuesday, along with an earnings call scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern.

Please refresh your browser for updates if it does not do so automatically.

4:06 PM ET: Any commentary AMD shares about its expectations for the easing of supply constraints during the back half of the year will be closely watched. Also keep an eye out for any commentary about the pending Xilinx deal - Xilinx now trades at a healthy discount to the AMD deal's implied price, amid broader fears about M&A transactions subject to Chinese regulatory review.

4:01 PM ET: AMD's stock closed down 0.9% today to $91.03, amid a 1.2% drop for the Nasdaq. The Q2 report should be out soon.

4:00 PM ET: Last week, CPU archrival Intel reported strong PC CPU sales growth, while forecasting the PC market will keep growing beyond this year.

Intel also reported a 20% Y/Y drop in its Data Center Group's sales to cloud service providers, which was widely taken as a sign of additional share gains by AMD.

3:57 PM ET: AMD's report typically comes out a little after the bell. In April, the Q1 report was posted at 4:10 PM ET.

3:55 PM ET: Following big 2020 gains, AMD's stock is down fractionally YTD heading into the Q2 report. In spite of a strong Q1 report, shares sold off into the 70s in May, before rebounding over the last 2 months.

3:51 PM ET: Any change to AMD's full-year revenue guidance will get a lot of attention. In April, AMD guided for ~50% full-year growth, up from a prior outlook of ~37%.

3:50 PM ET: The FactSet consensus is for AMD to post Q2 revenue of $3.62B, GAAP EPS of $0.47 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.54.

For Q3 (AMD provides quarterly sales guidance in its reports), the revenue consensus is at $3.82B.

3:48 PM ET: Hi. I'll be live-blogging AMD's Q2 report and call.