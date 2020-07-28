AMD Q2 Earnings Live Blog Coming After the Close Tuesday

Among the things to watch for are server CPU demand and the production ramp for Microsoft and Sony's next-generation game consoles.

TheStreet and RealMoney tech columnist Eric Jhonsa will be live blogging AMD’s (AMD) - Get Report second-quarter earnings report after the close on Tuesday, July 28, and much of the focus will be on whether the chipmaker can keep up the robust performance that have led its shares to gain more than 50% this year.

Part of those gains have been fueled by a major misstep from arch-rival Intel (INTC) - Get Report, which said last week that the launch of its next-generation 7nm CPUs would be delayed by about six months because of manufacturing yield issues. AMD shares have also benefited from strong cloud server demand and high expectations for Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Sony’s (SNE) - Get Report next-gen game consoles, which are being powered by AMD chips.

Among the key things to watch for on Tuesday are overall server CPU demand; the production schedule for Microsoft’s new XboX Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5; indications about desktop and notebook CPU demand, as well as for PC and data center GPU; and AMD’s commentary about its future CPUs and GPUs, including its first Zen3-based offerings.

For the second quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting AMD to post Q2 revenue of $1.86 billion (up 21% annually), GAAP EPS of $0.11 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.16.

We’ll also be reporting on and analyzing AMD’s earnings call with analysts, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. E.T.

