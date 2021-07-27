TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
'This Market Is Angry Today:' Jim Cramer Recaps 3M, GE, UPS, Tesla Earnings
'This Market Is Angry Today:' Jim Cramer Recaps 3M, GE, UPS, Tesla Earnings
Publish date:

AMD Posts Second-Quarter Earnings Beat on Revenue Surge

AMD says revenue jumped 99%, with growth in the computing and graphics and enterprise and embedded and semi-custom segments.
Author:

Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations Tuesday, boosted by surging revenue.

Shares of the Santa Clara, Calif., semiconductor titan were up 1% to $92 in after hours trading at last check.

AMD reported net income of $710 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with $157 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings came to 63 cents a share.

Revenue totaled $3.85 billion, up 99% from a year ago.

Advanced Micro Devices Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report earnings of 54 cents on revenue of $3.62 billion.

Revenue growth was driven by higher revenue in both the computing and graphics segment and enterprise and embedded and semi-custom segment.

TST Recommends

"Our business performed exceptionally well in the second quarter as revenue and operating margin doubled and profitability more than tripled year-over-year,” president and CEO Lisa Su said in a statement. “We are growing significantly faster than the market with strong demand across all of our businesses." 

The computing and graphics segment, which covers GPU and PC CPU sales, saw revenue total $2.25 billion, up 65% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter driven by higher client and graphics processor sales.

Enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment revenue was $1.60 billion, up 183% year-over-year and 19% quarter-over-quarter. The increases were driven by higher EPYC processor revenue and semi-custom product sales, the company said.

Sales in this segment are dominated by server CPUs and game console SoC.

Looking ahead, AMD said it expects third-quarter revenue of roughly $4.1 billion, up about 46% year-over-year. FactSet is calling for revenue of $3.82 billion.

For the full year 2021, AMD now expects revenue growth of about 60%, up from prior guidance of roughly 50%, driven by strong growth across all businesses. 

Last month, the company's shares rose after a report said the European Commission hadn't raised objections to the semiconductor titan’s proposed $35 billion takeover of peer chipmaker Xilinx  (XLNX) - Get Report.

In April, AMD posted modestly better-than-expected first quarter earnings and forecast solid near-term sales amid improving chip demand and stronger pricing linked to the global semiconductor shortage.

cheers cold beer sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Cities With the Most Expensive Beer in the World

AMD Shares Higher for Ninth Straight Day; Chipmaker Unveils New CPU Deals
INVESTING

Advanced Micro Devices Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Alphabet antitrust Lead
INVESTING

Alphabet Revenue Jumps More Than 60% Year-Over-Year

Starbucks Coffee Shop Lead
INVESTING

Starbucks Beats Earnings Forecasts, Boosts 2021 Outlook As U.S. Sales Soar

Microsoft Lead
EARNINGS

Microsoft Tops Estimates on Cloud Services Growth

Apple Stock
INVESTING

Apple Crushes Earnings Forecast as iPhone, China Sales Drive Record Third Quarter

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
MARKETS

Stocks Finish Lower Ahead of Big Tech Earnings, Nasdaq Down 1.2%

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Earnings, Elon Musk, Market Breadth: Happy Hour Watchlist 7/27