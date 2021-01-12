TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

AMD Announces New Gaming Chips at CES

AMD also receives a price target upgrade from Wedbush on Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report CEO Lisa Su announced on Tuesday at CES a new generation of mobile and desktop gaming chips - the Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 series.

Su claimed that the capabilities of the new Zen 3 CPU architecture made the Ryzen 5000 series the “fastest processors in the world for gamers and creators.”

The chip is expected to launch in roughly 150 laptop models this year starting in February, and provide 17.5 hours of normal use on one charge, according to Dow Jones.

AMD shares initially rose on the news but recently were trading down 1.68% to $95.63. Shares have more than doubled over the past year, while those of longtime rival Intel  (INTC) - Get Report have declined about 11.6% over the same time period.

At CES on Monday, Intel announced a slew of new microprocessors focused on the business, education, gaming and mobile markets. And its autonomous-vehicle division, Mobileye, said its technology would make self-driving cars cheap enough to mass produce and sell to retail buyers by 2025.

Intel shares were up 3.75% to $53.47 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wedbush raised its price target on AMD to $110 from $100 on Tuesday, citing optimism about the chipmaker’s fourth-quarter results, which are due out later this month.

“We would be surprised if AMD does not exceed our expectations,” wrote analyst Matt Bryson.

Advanced Micro Devices is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

boeing (2)
INVESTING

Boeing's Tough End to 2020 Sees Zero 787 Deliveries in December

Zoom Video Stock in High Resolution as Guggenheim Taps Videoconference Firm Buy
INVESTING

Here's When Zoom Video Becomes a Buy

cramer-today-th-1212
JIM CRAMER

Where Jim Cramer Finds Value in Stock Market Tuesday

China Has More Reason To Block Nvidia's Arm Deal Than Approve It, Say Analysts
INVESTING

Nvidia Debuts New Gaming Laptops, GPUs at CES

Sports Betting Is Gambling's Next Big Thing
INVESTING

Penn National, DraftKings Rise on Bullish Sports-Betting Indicators

General Motors Lead
INVESTING

GM Jumps After Launching Electric Delivery Vehicle Unit at CES

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Move Lower as Wall Street Assesses Recovery Prospects

Electric Bus Maker Proterra Eyeing Possible IPO After Raising $55 Million
INVESTING

Proterra to Go Public Through Merger with SPAC ArcLight