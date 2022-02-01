AMD Fourth-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

With demand for its CPUs and GPUs still running very strong, AMD bulls are looking for the company to issue strong full-year guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for AMD to report fourth-quarter revenue of $4.52 billion (up 39% annually), GAAP EPS of $0.70 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.76.

AMD typically provides quarterly sales guidance and full-year revenue growth guidance in its report. The FactSet consensus is for AMD to post Q1 sales of $4.35 billion (up 26%) and to grow revenue 20% in 2022 to $19.29 billion.

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging AMD’s earnings report, which is typically published at 4:15 P.M. Eastern Time, along with an earnings call scheduled for 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time. Please refresh your browser for updates.

5:14 PM ET: Devinder Kumar is now talking.

5:13 PM ET: Su says AMD has made significant investments to secure the capacity it needs to drive growth in 2022 and beyond. The company mentioned in its slide deck that it made $1B worth of capacity-related investments in 2021.

5:11 PM ET: Su says AMD has begun sampling Zen 4 Epyc CPUs (Genoa) ahead of launches later this year. She also reiterates (following Chinese regulatory approval) that AMD is on track to close the Xilinx deal in Q1.

5:10 PM ET: Both cloud and enterprise server CPU sales more than doubled Y/Y. Production of AMD's 3D V-Cache Epyc CPUs (Milan-X) started this quarter.

Also mentioned: Data center revenue (server CPUs and GPUs) is now a mid-20s % of total revenue.

5:08 PM ET: Su adds data center GPU revenue more than doubled Y/Y. Semi-custom (console SoC) sales are said to be have grown Y/Y by an undisclosed amount, and are forecast to grow in 2022.

Server CPU sales more than doubled Y/Y and grew by a double-digit % Q/Q.

5:06 PM ET: Su GPU sales more than doubled Y/Y for the third straight quarter.

5:05 PM ET: Su says PC CPU revenue rose by a double-digit % Y/Y, led by notebook CPU sales. Ryzen shipments rose double-digits Q/Q, which leads AMD to believe it gained PC CPU share again.

5:04 PM ET: Su says data center revenue more than doubled Y/Y in 2021.

5:03 PM ET: Lisa Su is talking.

5:02 PM ET: AMD is going over its safe-harbor statement. Typically, AMD's call features prepared remarks from CEO Lisa Su and CFO Devinder Kumar, after which both execs field questions from analysts.

5:01 PM ET: The call is starting.

4:59 PM ET: Among the things to look for on the call: Any comments about full-year growth expectations for individual businesses (PC CPUs, GPUs, server CPUs, console SoCs). 2022 is widely expected to be another very good year for Epyc server CPU sales, which from the looks of things were AMD's biggest growth driver in 2021.

4:57 PM ET: AMD's call should be starting in a few minutes. Here's the webcast link, for those looking to tune in.

4:56 PM ET: AMD's quarterly revenue trend over the last 2 years. Worth adding that Q4 revenue of $4.83B represents 127% growth relative to Q4 2019 revenue of $2.13B.

4:50 PM ET: Notably, the lion's share of AMD's 100% Y/Y operating income growth came from the Enterprise, Embedded & Semi-Custom segment, which saw op. income more than triple Y/Y to $762M. As a result, the segment now accounts for a solid majority of AMD's op. profit.

4:47 PM ET: AMD's numbers are giving a boost to GPU archrival Nvidia (up 4.2% AH) and foundry partner TSMC (up 1.2%).

On the other hand, Intel's stock is down 0.4%, as markets take AMD's guidance as a sign that more CPU share gains are on tap.

4:41 PM ET: Non-GAAP op. margin came in at 27% (up 7 points Y/Y), while free cash flow totaled $736M (+53%).

Thanks to the FCF, AMD ended 2021 with $3.61B in cash (roughly flat Q/Q in spite of the buybacks). Debt remained at $313M.

4:36 PM ET: Also helping EPS a bit: Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $1.1B, up 40% Y/Y but a little below guidance of ~$1.15B. Opex is guided to rise to ~$1.2B in Q1.

4:34 PM ET: Giving Q4 EPS a boost: AMD spent $756M on buybacks. That follows $750M worth of buybacks in Q3 and brought the full-year total to $1.8B.

4:31 PM ET: The slides for AMD's operating segments. The company notes PC CPU ASP rose Q/Q and Y/Y, while GPU ASP fell Q/Q but rose Y/Y. Also mentioned: There are now 100+ 3rd-gen Epyc (Milan) servers available from OEMs.

4:27 PM ET: AMD's full guidance, via its slide deck. The company plans to keep investing aggressively this year: Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be at 24% of revenue (even with 2021), in spite of guidance for 31% revenue growth.

4:24 PM ET: AMD's stock is now up 8.8% AH. Xilinx, which AMD is set to buy in an all-stock deal, is up a similar amount.

4:22 PM ET: Here's the earnings release.

4:22 PM ET: AMD's Computing & Graphics segment (it covers GPUs and PC CPUs) saw revenue grow 8% Q/Q and 32% Y/Y to $2.6B, topping a $2.42B consensus.

The Enterprise, Embedded & Semi-Custom segment (covers server CPUs and game console SoCs) saw revenue grow 17% Q/Q and 75% Y/Y to $2.2B, beating a $2.1B consensus.

4:19 PM ET: AMD's Q4 non-GAAP gross margin was 50% -- up from 48% in Q3, 45% a year ago and slightly above guidance of 49.5%.

Q1 non-GAAP GM guidance is at 50.5%. Full-year guidance is at 51%.

4:18 PM ET: Shares are up 4.9% after-hours to $122.50.

4:17 PM ET: AMD guides for Q1 revenue of $5B, +/- $100M. That's above a $4.35B consensus.

The company guides for full-year revenue of $21.5B (+31%), above a $19.29B consensus.

4:15 PM ET: Results are out. Q4 revenue of $4.83B beats a $4.52B consensus. GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats a $0.70 consensus. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats a $0.76 consensus.

4:08 PM ET: Ahead of AMD's report, Alphabet is up 4.4% AH following a strong Q4 beat.

4:01 PM ET: AMD closed up 2.2%. As a reminder, the company typically releases earnings at 4:15 ET.

3:58 PM ET: AMD's stock is up 2.3% today heading into its report. Shares are down 18% YTD thanks to broader tech-stock weakness, but remain up 33% over the last 12 months.

3:55 PM ET: AMD's Q1 revenue consensus is at $4.35B, while its full-year revenue consensus is at $19.29B (+20%). Full-year guidance is bound to be closely-watched.

3:54 PM ET: The FactSet consensus is for AMD to post Q4 revenue of $4.52B (slightly above a guidance midpoint of $4.5B) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.76. Informal expectations are probably higher, given how strong demand has been for AMD's server CPUs, GPUs and game console SoCs.

3:52 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging AMD's earnings report and call.