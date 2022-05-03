AMD First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

AMD’s stock is down more than 35% on the year, pressured by broader tech-sector and chip-stock weakness. Bulls are hoping the CPU and GPU supplier's (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report first-quarter earnings report will help reverse this trend.

On average, analysts polled by FactSet expect AMD to report first-quarter revenue of $5.01 billion (up 45% annually), GAAP EPS of $0.83 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.91. However, analyst estimates haven’t been updated to account for AMD’s acquisition of top programmable-chip developer Xilinx, which closed in mid-February.

AMD typically provides quarterly and full-year sales guidance in its reports. Consensus second-quarter and 2022 revenue estimates, which also haven’t been updated to account for the Xilinx deal, respectively stand at $5.14 billion (up 34%) and $21.48 billion.

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging AMD’s earnings report, which is expected after the close on Tuesday, along with an earnings call scheduled for 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time. (Please refresh your browser for updates.)

4:00 PM ET: AMD closed up 1.4% today to $91.13. The company typically reports a little after the bell (the Q4 report was published at 4:15 PM ET).

3:59 PM ET: Amid broader selling pressure for tech stocks, AMD's stock is down 22% since the company posted a strong Q4 report on Feb. 1. But for the time being, demand appears to remain quite healthy for the company's GPUs, console SoCs and server CPUs.

3:53 PM ET: The FactSet consensus is for AMD to post Q1 revenue of $5.01 billion (close to its January guidance midpoint of $5B) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.91. However, these estimates don't account for the Xilinx acquisition, which close on Feb. 14.

3:51 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging AMD's earnings report and call.