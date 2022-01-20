Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Robinhood, Alphabet, AMD, Microsoft
Earnings Recap: Robinhood, Alphabet, AMD, Microsoft

AMD Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral on Growth Worries

Piper is concerned about a slowdown in the PC market and the vulnerability of high-growth technology stocks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Advanced Micro Devices AMD, the semiconductor giant, was downgraded Thursday by Piper Sandler to neutral from overweight.

“Our downgrade is driven by a combination of factors:

1) Our concerns about a slowdown in the PC market during 2022,

2) The earnings and growth headwind from closing the Xilinx deal, and

3) The broader market dynamics around high-multiple, high-growth technology stocks,” Piper analyst Harsh Kumar wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.

“Given these three dynamics, we feel there is more downside risk than upside risk.”

TheStreet Recommends

AMD agreed in October to buy fellow chip maker Xilinx for $35 billion. But the deal has been delayed by Chinese regulatory review.

Kumar cut his share-price target for AMD to $130 per share from $140. It recently traded at $126.68, down 1%. It has slumped 8% in the last month, joining the general slide in technology stocks as interest rates rise.

TheStreet.com’s Wall Street Memes producer Bernard Zambonin offered a positive outlook for AMD earlier this month.

“The gaming and console markets -- dominated by a few huge players such as Microsoft and Sony -- will continue to spur strong growth demand for semi-custom chips,” he wrote.

“Meanwhile, Meta [Platforms] FB is using AMD chips to power the metaverse, and there are numerous uses for chips in electric and autonomous vehicles. They’re already quite present in Tesla cars.”

Bottom line: “All these bullish trends mean AMD stock could keep growing strong throughout 2022, even if some think its valuation is too high,” Zambonin said.

united-airlines (2)
MARKETS
UALAAL

United Airlines Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings As Omicron Delays Demand Recovery

McDonald's Drive-Through Lead
MARKETS
BYNDMCD

Beyond Meat Stock Jumps As McDonald's Expands McPlant Burger Test Market

2021-ford-bronco-4-door-020
MARKETS
FGMRIVN

Ford Stock Bounces Higher After Jefferies Cuts Rating, Boosts Price Target

Walmart Store Accountants
INVESTING
TGTWMT

Walmart Rating Cut; KeyBanc Says Inflation Hits 'Middle-Middle' Consumer

Amazon Prime Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

What is Amazon Prime, And Are Prices Increasing in 2022?

The pool deck of Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean Lead
INVESTING
RCLCCLNCLH

Royal Caribbean Stock: Despite Rough Waters, Cruise Line Invests in Its Future

Your Tax Forms Are In the Mail: A Guide to Deciphering Your IRS Paperwork
Sponsored Story

The Difference Between a 1099 and a W-2 Tax Form

Computer Hack
INVESTING
CRCWCOIN

Crypto.com Says More Than $35 Million Stolen by Hackers