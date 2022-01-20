AMD Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral on Growth Worries
Advanced Micro Devices AMD, the semiconductor giant, was downgraded Thursday by Piper Sandler to neutral from overweight.
“Our downgrade is driven by a combination of factors:
1) Our concerns about a slowdown in the PC market during 2022,
2) The earnings and growth headwind from closing the Xilinx deal, and
3) The broader market dynamics around high-multiple, high-growth technology stocks,” Piper analyst Harsh Kumar wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.
“Given these three dynamics, we feel there is more downside risk than upside risk.”
TheStreet Recommends
AMD agreed in October to buy fellow chip maker Xilinx for $35 billion. But the deal has been delayed by Chinese regulatory review.
Kumar cut his share-price target for AMD to $130 per share from $140. It recently traded at $126.68, down 1%. It has slumped 8% in the last month, joining the general slide in technology stocks as interest rates rise.
TheStreet.com’s Wall Street Memes producer Bernard Zambonin offered a positive outlook for AMD earlier this month.
“The gaming and console markets -- dominated by a few huge players such as Microsoft and Sony -- will continue to spur strong growth demand for semi-custom chips,” he wrote.
“Meanwhile, Meta [Platforms] FB is using AMD chips to power the metaverse, and there are numerous uses for chips in electric and autonomous vehicles. They’re already quite present in Tesla cars.”
Bottom line: “All these bullish trends mean AMD stock could keep growing strong throughout 2022, even if some think its valuation is too high,” Zambonin said.