AMD Beats Earnings and Sales Estimates for Fourth Quarter

The chip designer handily beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter, as well as expectations for the current quarter.
Author:
Publish date:

AMD  (AMD) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday after-hours after the chip designer reported non-GAAP, diluted earnings per share of $0.52 versus analyst expectations of $0.47 for the fourth quarter, and revenues of $3.24 billion vs. expectations of $3.03 billion.

TheStreet is live blogging AMD’s fourth-quarter earnings report. Please join us!

Shares were up 0.45% to $95.14 in after-hours trading. 

AMD projected revenues of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion for this year’s first quarter, well above analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 billion. For the entire year, AMD is guiding for revenue to grow 37%, also ahead of consensus estimates of roughly 28%.

For the full 2020 year, the company reported revenue of $9.76 billion and on a non-GAAP basis, net income of $1.58 billion and diluted EPS of $1.29.  

AMD is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells AMD? Learn more now.

