AMD, Apple, PagerDuty: Midday Tech Stock Movers

Stocks fluctuated Monday after Wall Street posted its fifth consecutive week of gains, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index reached a record. Here are a few of the top tech movers for Aug. 31.

AMD

Shares of high-flying chip stock AMD (AMD) - Get Report rose 6.8% to $91.34 on Monday. Over the weekend, AMD quietly launched a new entry-level Radeon RX 5300 GPU, a graphics card for gaming and a competitor to Nvidia's (NVDA) - Get Report GeForce GTX 1650. AMD shares are up 85% year to date.

Apple

Apple shares rose 3.5% to $129.20 on Monday, the day its stock split went into effect. The company said on July 30 that it would split its stock 4-for-1, with the objective of making shares more affordable to a broader swath of investors. Apple's market cap has grown 66% year to date.

PagerDuty

Shares of PagerDuty (PD) - Get Report, which sells incident-response software to IT departments, rose 4.9% to $32.23 ahead of its second-quarter earnings, scheduled for Sept. 2. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting non-GAAP earnings of 7 cents per share on total revenue of $50.7 million.

Overstock

Shares of Overstock (OSTK) - Get Report gave up 10% to $87.20 on Monday, extending a decline over the past several trading sessions. Covid-19 tailwinds had lifted its shares by more than a factor of 12 year to date, to a 52-week high of $128.50 as of Aug. 19. Since then, factors including shifting consumer sentiment and positive developments on a potential Covid-19 vaccine have pressured Overstock's shares.

Fastly

Shares of Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report fell 4.6% to $90.36, despite a price-target bump from Credit Suisse on Monday. Analysts at the bank raised their price target for Fastly shares to $110 from $100, writing that its recent acquisition of Signal Sciences will boost its security offerings. Fastly's shares have more than quadrupled year to date, signaling high expectations for the stock, but its reliance on TikTok for revenue remains a key debate, with the latter tied up in geopolitical turmoil.