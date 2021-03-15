Premarket Movers Monday - American Airlines, Eli Lilly, XPeng, AMC

Stock futures rose Monday and Treasury yields came off one-year highs following the passage of the $1.9 trillion relief package for the U.S. economy.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1.Eli Lilly LLY | Down 7.64%

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report dropped early Monday after the drugmaker said its Alzheimer's treatment met the trial's primary goals of reduction in harmful substance that builds up in the brains of patients and also slowed down the rate of cognitive decline by 32% but missed some secondary tests.

2. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 9.32%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report was higher in premarket trading after largest shareholder Dalian Wanda cut its stake and voting power in the company to 9.8%.

3. XPeng XPEV | Up 1.9%

U.S. listed shares of XPeng (XPEV) - Get Report rose early Monday after the Chinese EV maker received 500 million yuan ($76.9 million) in funding from the government of the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

The money from Guangdong Yuecai Investment Holdings, the Chinese province’s investment arm will be used to “accelerate the company’s business expansion, CNBC reported.

4. American Airlines AAL | Up 4.3%

Shares of American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report rose almost 5% in premarket trading Monday amid hopes for a recovery in air-travel demand.

The Transportation Security Administration said over the weekend that it screened 1.357 million airport passengers on Friday, the highest since March 15 of last year.

5. JetBlue JBLU | Up 2.42%

Shares of JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Report were rising early Monday amid hopes of a recovery in air-travel demand.

6. Generac Holdings GNRC | Up 3%

Shares of Generac (GNRC) - Get Report were rising Monday as the semiconductor stock is set to join the S&P 500 as part of the index’s quarterly rebalancing.

