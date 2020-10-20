AMC Warns of Potential Cash Shortage by Year End or Early 2021 - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

AMC Warns of Potential Cash Shortage by Year End or Early 2021

AMC says attendance at its theaters is down 85% from a year ago, and it says it could run out of cash by year's end or early 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

AMC Entertainment Holdings  (AMC) - Get Report, the largest U.S. theater chain, warned Tuesday that it could run out of cash by year's end or early next year as it struggles through the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the Leawood, Kan., company at last check were down 11% to $3.14.

AMC said in a regulatory filing that if attendance levels at its theaters do not significantly improve, or if does not gain access to additional sources of liquidity, "at the existing cash burn rate, the company anticipates that existing cash resources would be largely depleted by the end of 2020 or early 2021."

"Due to these factors...substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time," the company said.

Movie theaters and a vast number of other businesses were forced to close their doors at the outset of the pandemic in effort to curb the spread of the potentially fatal disease.

As of Oct. 16, AMC said it had resumed operations at 519 of its 598 U.S. theaters, with limited seating capacities of between 20% and 40%. 

The company has served more than 2.6 million patrons since that date, down 85% from a year ago.

AMC said it entered into an agreement with Citigroup Global Markets and Goldman Sachs as sales agents to sell up to 15 million Class A common shares at 1 cent each from time to time, through a so-called at-the-market offering.

The company said it intended to use the proceeds of the sale for general purposes, including "repayment, refinancing, redemption or repurchase of existing indebtedness or working capital, capital expenditures and other investments."

AMC said on Monday that it would begin opening some movie theaters in New York state. 

The announcement followed Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to allow theaters to reopen in some parts of the state as part of relaxed coronavirus protocols. 

Earlier this month, Cineworld Group’s Regal Entertainment Holdings said it would temporarily suspend operations at all its American and British movie theaters. 

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Spikes on Upgrade to Buy
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Parsley Energy Jumps on Pioneer Natural Resources Takeover Talk

How Advisers Can Have the Fee/Commission Conversation with Clients
Sponsored Story

Give Yourself a Year-End Financial Checkup

A Hongguang Mini EV made by SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile. The three-door all-electric compact car can run for 170 kilometres on a single charge, retailing for 28,800 yuan. Photo: General Motors
INVESTING

General Motors Says Tennessee Plant Will Make EVs, Including Cadillac

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

DraftKings Falls as Lockup for Secondary Offering Expires

The Travelers Companies Lead
INVESTING

Travelers Profit Up Amid Above-Average Catastrophe Losses

Jim Cramer: Qualcomm Is Too Beholden to Apple
INVESTING

Qualcomm's President: Our 5G Infrastructure Platforms Will Offer 'Very Disruptive' Power Consumption

Magna International Inc. Lead
INVESTING

Magna International Names Seetarama Kotagiri as Its New CEO

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise as Wall Street Hopes Aid Package Can Be Reached Tuesday