AMC Offers Private Theater Rentals for as Low as $99

AMC Entertainment announces its facilities will be available for private rentals.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday after the country’s largest movie theater chain announced its facilities would be available for private rentals.

The rentals are available through an automated booking and purchase system on the AMC website and mobile app, the company said in a statement.

“The launch comes four weeks after the initial beta launch of the product, which resulted in 110,000 inquiries around the country,” the company said.

AMC sold 26,000 private theater rentals in 2019.

The company’s shares recently traded at $4, up 6.1%, but have slid 45% year to date as the coronavirus pandemic closed theaters for months and kept viewers at home.

“Guests wanting to book a private showing for up to 20 friends and family members can do so by going to amctheatres.com/rentals or by updating and using the AMC Theatres mobile app,” AMC said.

“Guests need only to select a movie that’s playing in their local theatre, the time and date of their requested showtime, confirm and checkout, and they’ll be ready to enjoy their own private screening with whomever they choose to invite. Rentals must be made at least one day in advance and are subject to availability at the theatre.”

The cost goes from $99 plus tax to $349 plus tax for new releases, depending on location and theater. The rental charge covers the cost of up to 20 tickets. There’s no food or drink minimum, but outside food and drink can’t be taken into the screening.

Covid-19 safety rules include mandatory mask wearing and social distancing in the auditorium. In rare cases, the maximum attendees allowed may be less than 20, AMC said.