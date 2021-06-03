TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Thursday - AMC, Workhorse, Virgin Galactic

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include AMC Entertainment, Workhorse, Splunk, Virgin Galactic and Express.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures fell with investors eyeing employment data both Thursday and Friday for clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy moves.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Thursday.

1. AMC Entertainment AMC | Down 6.79%

Shares of AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report fell after the movie theater chain said Thursday that it plans to sell around $800 million in shares through an open market program and cautioned investors against purchasing them "unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment."

2. Workhorse Group WKHS | Up 16.32%

Shares of Workhorse  (WKHS) - Get Report jumped after the electric-powered delivery and utility vehicle maker joined the meme-stock club on Thursday, with its shares surging in premarket trading.

3. Splunk SPLK | Down 5%

Shares of Splunk  (SPLK) - Get Report dropped after the company's loss widened on higher operating expenses, driven in part by its transition to the cloud.

Splunk's fiscal second-quarter sales rose 16% but missed Wall Street forecasts.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, Barclays and BMO Capital Markets lowered their price targets on the stock.

4. Virgin Galatic SPCE | Up 3.41%

Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Report shares traded higher after the space company announced a new contract to fly Kellie Gerardi, a researcher for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences, on a dedicated research flight, during which Gerardi will conduct experiments and test new healthcare technologies while she is in space.

5. Express EXPR | Down 12.7%

Express  (EXPR) - Get Report stock dropped sharply after the apparel retailer reported a narrower-than-expected fiscal first-quarter loss and revenue that topped forecasts as the company experienced an "inflection point" after Easter.

Tags
terms:
StocksInvesting
AMC
INVESTING

AMC Tumbles On Share Sale Plans, Volatility Warning; NYSE Halts Trading

Wall Street Diversity Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Mixed on Jobs Data and Report Biden Supports Tax Proposal Changes

Twitter Blue Lead
INVESTING

Twitter Launches Its First Paid Subscription Service

Broadcom stock is a buy
INVESTING

Broadcom Earnings Preview: What the Charts Say Now

Ford Lead
INVESTING

Ford at 5 1/2-Year High as May EV Sales Nearly Triple

Hang Up on BlackBerry Right Now
INVESTING

BlackBerry Rockets to 9-Year High in Meme Stock-Fueled Rally

Workhorse Group Lead
INVESTING

Workhorse Joins Meme-Stock Club as Shares Surge

China Equity Traders Abandon 'bubble Stocks' Amid PBOC Liquidity Signals As Reflation Bets Gain Momentum
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Real Money Expert on Trading AMC, Workhorse, Tesla