Premarket Movers Thursday - AMC, Workhorse, Virgin Galactic

Stock futures fell with investors eyeing employment data both Thursday and Friday for clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy moves.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Thursday.

1. AMC Entertainment AMC | Down 6.79%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report fell after the movie theater chain said Thursday that it plans to sell around $800 million in shares through an open market program and cautioned investors against purchasing them "unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment."

2. Workhorse Group WKHS | Up 16.32%

Shares of Workhorse (WKHS) - Get Report jumped after the electric-powered delivery and utility vehicle maker joined the meme-stock club on Thursday, with its shares surging in premarket trading.

3. Splunk SPLK | Down 5%

Shares of Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report dropped after the company's loss widened on higher operating expenses, driven in part by its transition to the cloud.

Splunk's fiscal second-quarter sales rose 16% but missed Wall Street forecasts.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, Barclays and BMO Capital Markets lowered their price targets on the stock.

4. Virgin Galatic SPCE | Up 3.41%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares traded higher after the space company announced a new contract to fly Kellie Gerardi, a researcher for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences, on a dedicated research flight, during which Gerardi will conduct experiments and test new healthcare technologies while she is in space.

5. Express EXPR | Down 12.7%

Express (EXPR) - Get Report stock dropped sharply after the apparel retailer reported a narrower-than-expected fiscal first-quarter loss and revenue that topped forecasts as the company experienced an "inflection point" after Easter.